These 3-Ingredient Chocolate Covered Cherries Will Make Your Valentine Swoon
If you are looking for a sweet and sumptuous homemade treat to share with your loved one this Valentine's Day, then look no further than this easy three-ingredient chocolate coated cherry recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. Simple, affordable, and made with love, these chocolatey cherries are the perfect way to surprise your sweetheart without breaking the bank (and all while providing a homemade touch).
The process of making these cherries is incredibly simple, and there's also basically no cooking involved (unless you count a few melting the chocolate in a microwave as cooking). Fresh cherries provide the sweetest, juiciest flavor, but we'll touch on using different types of cherries down the line. Otherwise, considering that this is a three-ingredient recipe, opting for high-quality chocolate is the best approach you can take to ensure optimal richness and chocolatey goodness. A final dunk into crushed hazelnuts adds a certain textural contrast and visual appeal, making these homemade treats look like something straight from a candy shop.
Gather the 3 ingredients needed for chocolate covered cherries
The ingredient list really couldn't be simpler. You'll need fresh cherries (stems still attached, for easier dipping), high-quality dark chocolate, and finely chopped hazelnuts.
Step 1: Clean the cherries
Wash and fully dry the cherries.
Step 2: Place the cherries in the freezer
Place the cherries in the freezer for 15 minutes (this will help the chocolate set more quickly).
Step 3: Melt the chocolate
Melt the chocolate in the microwave on a low setting in small increments, stirring every 20 to 30 seconds until smooth.
Step 4: Dip the cherries in chocolate
Dip the chilled cherries into the melted chocolate, gently swirling them to get full coverage.
Step 5: Dip the cherry into the hazelnuts
Quickly dip the chocolate-coated cherries into the chopped hazelnuts, dipping them so that the nut layer reaches about halfway up the cherry.
Step 6: Let the cherries set
Place the completed cherries on a baking paper lined plate to set completely. Repeat the process with all the cherries.
Step 7: Serve the chocolate-covered cherries
Serve the chocolate-covered cherries right away.
Pairs well with chocolate-covered cherries
Ingredients
- 24 fresh cherries
- 4 ounces dark chocolate, broken into small pieces
- ¼ cup chopped hazelnuts
Directions
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|246
|Total Fat
|16.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|22.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|13.4 g
|Sodium
|5.7 mg
|Protein
|3.8 g
How can I switch up this chocolate-covered cherry recipe?
This simple yet elegant chocolate-covered cherry recipe can be adapted in multiple ways depending on your personal preferences and the ingredients available to you. While this recipe utilizes fresh cherries, you can swap those out if they aren't seasonally available to you. Maraschino cherries would work well, offering up an even sweeter flavor profile and distinctly Valentine's-approved red hue. If you want to add a boozy kick to your cherries they can be soaked in a spiced rum, amaretto, or brandy, before being dipped in melted chocolate for a warming, adult twist. Alternatively, you can dip your cherries in other things such as Nutella or a soft fondant icing mixture, and then freeze them for a short while before layering with melted chocolate, for an added surprise center. The Nutella particularly pairs well with the hazelnut coating on the cherries in this recipe.
While dark chocolate makes an excellent pairing with cherry, milk or white chocolate can similarly be used in this recipe to coat your cherries. You can also consider using a little of all three to add variety to your cherry treats. Finally, the hazelnuts can be substituted for different types of chopped nuts such as pistachios, macadamias, or pecans, for a different yet equally delicious flavor. Instead of nuts, you can reach for your favorite sprinkles to add a pop of fun and color to the chocolate-coated cherries, or simply omit the garnish entirely and make this an even simpler two-ingredient recipe.
How should these chocolate covered cherries be stored?
Sinking your teeth into a perfectly plump, shiny cherry is one of life's great pleasures, but this summertime fruit can have a fairly short shelf life. So, enjoying them at their best starts with knowing how to select and store them. To enjoy your chocolate-covered cherries for a few days, you will ideally want to start the recipe with cherries that are firm, plump, and glossy, with a deep red hue. It's important to keep the stems on fresh cherries, not only provides the perfect handle for you to prepare and enjoy your sweet treat, they also help to keep the fruit fresh for longer.
The cherries are best enjoyed when they have been freshly coated in chocolate and had a little time to set as this is when they will be at their most fresh and flavorful. When cherries are eaten at room temperature the warmth allows their natural flavors to shine through, however, if you have some leftover then they should be stored in an airtight container in the fridge. Storing your cherries in the fridge will keep them fresh and delicious for three to four days, but for maximum enjoyment, we recommend allowing them a little time to sit out and so both the fruit and the chocolate can warm up before you dig in.