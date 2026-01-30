These 3-Ingredient Chocolate Covered Cherries Will Make Your Valentine Swoon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are looking for a sweet and sumptuous homemade treat to share with your loved one this Valentine's Day, then look no further than this easy three-ingredient chocolate coated cherry recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. Simple, affordable, and made with love, these chocolatey cherries are the perfect way to surprise your sweetheart without breaking the bank (and all while providing a homemade touch).

The process of making these cherries is incredibly simple, and there's also basically no cooking involved (unless you count a few melting the chocolate in a microwave as cooking). Fresh cherries provide the sweetest, juiciest flavor, but we'll touch on using different types of cherries down the line. Otherwise, considering that this is a three-ingredient recipe, opting for high-quality chocolate is the best approach you can take to ensure optimal richness and chocolatey goodness. A final dunk into crushed hazelnuts adds a certain textural contrast and visual appeal, making these homemade treats look like something straight from a candy shop.