19 Cocktail Recipes To Try If You Love A Good Bloody Mary
The signature spicy, savory taste of a bloody mary cocktail is a favorite for many. It's refreshing, easy to customize, and packed with tangy brightness, perfect for brunch time sipping, or perhaps enjoying as a restorative "hair of the dog" after a heavy night. Traditionally, a bloody mary consists of vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and celery salt, and often comes with a crunchy celery stick garnish, though some versions incorporate additional spices or go all out with other savory garnishes like fresh shrimp or pickled veggies. The resulting umami-rich drink is, of course, delicious in its own right, but this punchy ingredient combo is also a great source of inspiration for getting creative with other cocktails that deliver the same notes of spice, acidity, or savory depth.
In the world of cocktail-making, you'll find an array of flavor-packed sips that channel similar vibes to the bloody mary. From briny, olive-spiked martinis to fiery margaritas and citrusy shooters, these drinks all share an undeniably invigorating feel. Many also go all out with striking garnishes, spicy rims, and unexpected add-ins — inventive touches that are all reminiscent of the bloody mary itself. So, if you're looking to expand your drink repertoire beyond the classic tomato-based medley, take your pick from this lineup of equally bold and exciting cocktails.
Spicy Tomatini (Tomato Martini)
A classic bloody mary typically calls for tomato juice, but this spicy tomatini uses fresh cherry tomatoes for a brighter hit of tangy flavor. Muddled with lime juice and vodka, the tomatoes are enhanced by the fiery kick of hot sauce and sweetness of simple syrup. And to make everything gloriously frothy, we throw in some egg white too. The resulting cocktail has all of the vibrant acidity of a bloody mary, while offering a touch more elegance and a little less savory-leaning.
Recipe: Spicy Tomatini (Tomato Martini)
Caprese Caesar Highball
Bringing the same boldly savory profile as a bloody mary, this Caesar cocktail is a tomato-forward sip with an Italian-style twist. Clamato juice creates a salty, tangy base, vodka adds its signature kick, and balsamic vinegar amps up the acidity. To keep things light, the drink is topped up with sparkling water, but the caprese-inspired garnishes make this drink truly unique. Fresh basil leaves, mozzarella balls, and prosciutto ham continue the savory theme, bringing all of the refreshing Mediterranean vibes. This would certainly go down a treat on a sunny day.
Recipe: Caprese Caesar Highball
Super-Garnished Michelada
Often referred to as "beer bloody mary," the michelada cocktail is a lighter, lower-alcohol take on the classic, and this one comes loaded with eye-catching garnishes. The drink itself features Clamato juice, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce, while swapping vodka for beer. Then this umami-rich medley gets poured into a Tajín-rimmed glass with plenty of ice. For the garnishes, there's skewered shrimp, celery sticks, lime rounds, and pineapple slices, which deliver a moreish blend of sweet, salty, and tangy flavors.
Recipe: Super-Garnished Michelada
Spiced Ranch Water Cocktail
Tequila, lime, and chili have long been a much-loved trio, and together, these ingredients hit many of the same notes as a bloody mary, offering brightness, tang, and warmth. Topped up with sparkling Topo Chico, this spiced ranch water is undeniably refreshing, and the chili lime salt rim boosts the flavor even further. Try serving this sophisticated creation with a Mexican-inspired spread of chips and dips, some topping-loaded tacos, or spicy grilled meats.
Recipe: Spiced Ranch Water Cocktail
Pickle Martini
A pickle-based cocktail might not be everyone's first choice, but if you're a bloody mary fan, chances are you'll enjoy the distinctive briny tang of this green-hued martini. It's a simple blend of vodka, vermouth, and pickle juice, all shaken up with ice and strained into a glass. For an extra hit of acidity, there's a savory garnish too, with pickled onions and mini gherkins threaded onto a cocktail stick for a sharp, salty finishing touch.
Recipe: Pickle Martini
Beet-Infused Vodka Cocktail
For a drink that rivals the bloody mary's striking hue, try mixing up a beet-infused vodka cocktail. Not only does the drink's deep pinkish-red color make it look incredible, but it tastes exceptional too, thanks to a balanced blend of earthy purple carrot juice, sweet and tangy pineapple juice, and zesty lemon. There's plenty of opportunity for fancy garnishes, too. Strips of crunchy cucumber, pickled purple carrots, and elegant soaked basil seeds turn the cocktail into a true showstopper.
Recipe: Beet-Infused Vodka Cocktail
Miso Cider Spritz Thanksgiving Cocktail
Miso is a totally underrated cocktail add-in, and it's the perfect tool for anyone who enjoys an umami-forward sip. This cocktail takes an unusual but totally game-changing approach, and sees brandy infused with a homemade miso butter overnight, before it's strained and combined with a light apple cider, and topped up with fizzy prosecco. Served over ice and garnished with bay leaves, the finished drink feels like it came straight from a fancy cocktail bar.
Spicy Pineapple Lemonade Summer Cocktail
Here, we keep the bloody mary's signature heat, but make things a little sweeter by reaching for pineapple juice and simple syrup. This drink also features a bold jalapeño-infused vodka base and a splash of lemon juice to brighten everything up. Adorning each glass with a spicy, zesty Tajín rim ties all of the flavors together beautifully, for the perfect balance of freshness and warmth. It would taste fantastic alongside a fresh shrimp ceviche or some sticky barbecued ham and pineapple skewers.
Cucumber Gin Gimlet
Made with just four ingredients, this fuss-free gin-based cocktail is oozing with sophistication. Like a bloody mary, it serves as a refreshing pick-me-up, calling for sliced cucumber and fresh lime, but without the slightly more divisive savory ingredients like tomato juice and Worcestershire sauce. Simple syrup provides a dash of sweetness, too, turning the cooling medley into a well-rounded drink that's equally great served as a pre-dinner sip or a "hair of the dog."
Recipe: Cucumber Gin Gimlet
3-Ingredient Vodka Gimlet
Another wonderfully simple way to enhance a crisp vodka base is with the simple combination of fresh lime juice and simple syrup. Just shake everything well with ice, and the invigorating mixture is ready for straining into glasses. Finish with a slice of lime, and you've got a fuss-free, crowd-pleasing cocktail that still feels elevated. This is an excellent option for those who love the bright, boozy tang of a bloody mary, but prefer a lighter, sweeter taste overall.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Vodka Gimlet
Classic Paloma Cocktail
Packed with tart citrus flavor, warming tequila, and spicy chili powder, this sunny paloma cocktail is a party-ready option that looks and tastes fantastic with its chili-lime salt rim and juicy grapefruit wedge garnish. Sparkling water brings plenty of fizz, yielding a drink that's just as bold as a bloody mary, while being a little lighter, brighter, and tangier. Feel free to sweeten your version with a dash of simple syrup if preferred.
Recipe: Classic Paloma Cocktail
Bloody Mule Halloween Cocktail
If the vodka base and spicy notes of a bloody mary appeal, but you prefer sipping on something sweeter-leaning, this playful Halloween-themed cocktail might be just what you're looking for. Grenadine gives the bloody mule its rosy red hue, and this fruity syrup pairs brilliantly with a scattering of fresh, crunchy pomegranate seeds. The warmth comes from both pumpkin spice and ginger beer, which add a gentle kick that perfectly rounds out the drink's sweetness.
Recipe: Bloody Mule Halloween Cocktail
Spicy Grapefruit Mezcal Margarita
Another delicious way to blend citrus and spice is in a crisp mezcal margarita. Grapefruit and lime build a sharp, refreshing base, with Cointreau introducing a touch of zesty sweetness, and mezcal boosting the booziness. To make things even more exciting, this already-punchy mixture gets infused with jalapeño slices and dried Mexican peppers. There's an umami-rich element here too, in the form of sal de gusano — a smoky, savory salt made from toasted moth larvae and dried chile peppers.
Next-Level Spicy Rosé
To spruce up a simple glass of rosé wine, try injecting a little heat. Sliced fresco chile peppers are the weapon of choice here, and their vibrant red color looks rather stunning against the blush pink wine and sunny orange wedge. The warmth is also continued with a scattering of pink peppercorns, making the final sip even more complex. Plus, there's no muddling or shaking required here. Just let the ingredients sit together in the glass for five minutes so the flavors can meld, and it's ready to enjoy.
Recipe: Next-Level Spicy Rosé
Easy Dirty Martini
This suave-looking sip is a must-have at any fancy cocktail party, and you'll only need three ingredients to prepare it. Gin, dry vermouth, and olive brine come together to create a smooth, robust cocktail with a more savory profile than a traditional martini. Finish each glass with some skewered green olives, and you'll have a classy, understated drink that's perfect for serving alongside canapes or a charcuterie spread.
Recipe: Easy Dirty Martini
Easy Gibson Cocktail
The Gibson cocktail is essentially the brinier, tangier cousin of the martini. The two share a clean, boozy base of gin and dry vermouth, but what sets the Gibson apart is the garnish. Cocktail onions bring that signature salty sharpness, shifting the flavor profile to something altogether more savory, so this drink is sure to be a hit with those who love the umami-forward taste of a bloody mary.
Recipe: Easy Gibson Cocktail
Wasabi-Yuzu Vodka Oyster Shooters
These wasabi-yuzu shooters are an adventurous next step for fans of the bloody mary's bold, briny punch. Fresh oysters are paired with crisp vodka, bright yuzu extract, and a pungent hit of wasabi. Finely diced shallots and simple syrup help you craft the perfect sweet-salty balance, and the result is a gourmet-style cocktail that's spicy, citrusy, and intensely savory. This drink would be a top-tier choice for accompanying a fancy brunch or seafood dinner.
Refreshing Spicy Margarita
If a dose of spiciness is a non-negotiable in your cocktail preparations, this zingy, tequila-based concoction is another top pick. Fresh jalapeño slices are shaken with the smooth tequila, bright orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and a touch of agave nectar, with the final blend being wonderfully lively. Strained over ice and garnished with more chiles and lime wedges, it would fit right in at a summer barbecue, or as part of a Mexican-style feast.
Recipe: Refreshing Spicy Margarita
Easy Tangy Mangonada
Striking just the right balance between sweet heat and tanginess, this magonada cocktail boasts a striking orange color and the bold flavor to match. The Mexican-inspired mix-up blends sweet, ripe mango with zesty lime and spicy chamoy, all swirled together into a cooling, slushie-like treat. A Tajín-rimmed glass and optional tamarind candy straw add extra salty complexity, yielding a beautifully balanced taste that's sure to leave you feeling pepped.
Recipe: Easy Tangy Mangonada
