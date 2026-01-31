19 Cocktail Recipes To Try If You Love A Good Bloody Mary

The signature spicy, savory taste of a bloody mary cocktail is a favorite for many. It's refreshing, easy to customize, and packed with tangy brightness, perfect for brunch time sipping, or perhaps enjoying as a restorative "hair of the dog" after a heavy night. Traditionally, a bloody mary consists of vodka, tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and celery salt, and often comes with a crunchy celery stick garnish, though some versions incorporate additional spices or go all out with other savory garnishes like fresh shrimp or pickled veggies. The resulting umami-rich drink is, of course, delicious in its own right, but this punchy ingredient combo is also a great source of inspiration for getting creative with other cocktails that deliver the same notes of spice, acidity, or savory depth.

In the world of cocktail-making, you'll find an array of flavor-packed sips that channel similar vibes to the bloody mary. From briny, olive-spiked martinis to fiery margaritas and citrusy shooters, these drinks all share an undeniably invigorating feel. Many also go all out with striking garnishes, spicy rims, and unexpected add-ins — inventive touches that are all reminiscent of the bloody mary itself. So, if you're looking to expand your drink repertoire beyond the classic tomato-based medley, take your pick from this lineup of equally bold and exciting cocktails.