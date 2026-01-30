This Island-Inspired Costco Snack Makes The Perfect Cocktail Garnish

Ask a bartender: Beyond creating aesthetic intrigue and "feeling fancy," cocktail garnishes also serve a functional purpose. Those frilly toppings introduce a dimensional flavor element to a drink, impacting both taste and texture — and, happily, Del Destino Golden Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water get the job done fabulously. Costco fans, this one's for you.

For the uninitiated, the viral Del Destino Golden Pineapple Spears that have the internet buzzing are massive, toothy rods of pure pineapple jarred in coconut water. They're crisp, refreshing, sun-ripened, and made in Peru – nearly 2 pounds of fruit for between $6.69 and $6.79, and a shelf-stable way to enjoy a taste of the tropics even as the winter rages on. In one Instagram product review, the poster remarks, "That coconut water ain't no joke [...] Just fill my bath up with this. So good." Indeed, these pineapple spears are already dimensional on their own, but when you introduce that multilayered profile to the cocktail realm, it's the best of both worlds. In another product post by revered fan account @costcohotfinds (with nearly 62K likes), shoppers in the comments section are already sharing mixology inspiration. "Add tequila. You're welcome," writes one, and another adds, "If you empty out half of that coconut water, and add Malibu rum, you have a delicious treat, booze infused!" Here at Tasting Table, we have something slightly more elevated in mind than a plain old liquor shot for putting these coveted tropical javelins to good use.