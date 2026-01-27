10 Facts About Five Guys Every Fan Should Know

If you find yourself craving Five Guys every now and then, you're not alone. The fast casual chain has long been an American favorite. In 2017 and 2018, it beat names like In-N-Out, McDonald's, and Burger King to the top spot for a Harris Poll survey on the most beloved burger brands in the U.S. Seven years later, in 2025, it came in the top 10 for Yelp's Top 25 Burger Chains in the U.S. Five Guys sat at number seven in that particular poll, but it was still way ahead of other favorites like Carl's Jr. (which was awarded 23rd place) and Wendy's (which sat at 22nd).

In a nutshell: Millions of Americans love Five Guys. But what sets a true fan apart from the average customer? Knowledge. And by that, we mean fun facts, menu hacks, and random trivia. Fortunately, you can brush up on all of this below. If you've ever asked yourself things like, "Who are the five guys behind Five Guys, anyway?" and "Why do I have so many extra fries?" you've come to the right place.