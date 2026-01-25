The Best Southwest Sweet Potato Skillet Recipe

Our Southwest sweet potato skillet recipe is a layered mix of spicy, smoky, sweet, and fresh flavors that feels like the perfect cross between Mexican and American food. You'll feel satisfied and energized with this bean and vegetable-laden meal, which also delivers a full serving of protein.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the beauty of this sweet potato and ground turkey skillet with lime crema is that it comes together in one dish, with minimal cleanup or fuss required. We start by browning ground turkey, and continue by toasting spices that form the flavor basis for our veggies. Roasted sweet potatoes, bell peppers, purple onion, black beans, and corn deliver all the fresh flavors and colors you need, and a simple, tangy lime crema and some fresh toppings finish it all off with a creamy and spicy flourish.

This one-pan meal draws inspiration from Mexican-style cooking, incorporating spices like cumin and chili powder alongside traditional toppings like cotija cheese and cilantro. The simple prep keeps it accessible for a home cook on a weeknight mission to get dinner on the table in under 30 minutes, delivering a nutritious, affordable, and genuinely delicious plate of food.