Shape Meatballs With Ease Using This Nifty Aldi Kitchen Gadget

As any frequent Aldi shopper knows, the discount supermarket is a treasure trove of nifty gadgets and kitchen appliances. The German retailer, which has been expanding rapidly in the U.S. in recent years, is known all over for its famous Aldi Finds aisles, which are filled with random household items like cutting boards, rice cookers, gifts, toys — even clothes and shoes. The bargain finds rotate frequently, but if you see this funny-looking utensil on the shelves at your local store, you should pick it up, especially if you cook meatballs a lot.

The Crofton Stainless Steel Cookie Scoop/Meatball Tong is a gamechanger in the kitchen. Coming in two different sizes, the utensil features non-slip scissors-like handles with two finger holes for easy maneuvering, and a sturdy, rounded scoop that seals in the middle. It's the perfect gadget for portioning out better homemade meatballs, and it makes life much easier when forming multiple balls.

Not only do the tongs ensure that your meatballs will all be the same size and that your hands stay clean, but the metal walls will also smooth out all the edges of the meat, leading to a more polished finish.