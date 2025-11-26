The Step That Ensures All Levain Bakery Cookies Are The Same Exact Size

Given the popularity and omnipresence of the timeless chocolate chip cookie, it's rare to find a bakery doing something special to set its chocolate-studded treats apart from the thousands of others found in bakeries and home kitchens. Levain Bakery, however, has achieved just that with its unique, pleasantly dense, and highly domed cookies. In our exclusive interview with Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald, the founders of Levain Bakery, we gained insight into how the bakery's hefty cookies achieve uniformity before baking, namely that each cookie is weighed by hand.

Everything at all Levain Bakery locations is made fresh every single day, keeping the bakers very busy. In addition to all the other breads, loaf cakes, and pastries that Levain offers, the brand's signature cookies are baked fresh in multiple flavors. We already know scales are essential for baking, but Levain bakers take this to another level. To ensure a perfect product, they portion and weigh every cookie by hand to a perfect six ounces. Weighing each cookie acts as a safeguard after portioning to ensure that every cookie is uniform and consistent, something that can be difficult to control when humans are churning out large quantities of baked goods rather than a machine.

Not only are the weight and size of Levain's cookies uniform to each other and across the bakery's locations, but the flavors and textures are all identical as well. "Consistency is something we are always focused on maintaining," McDonald and Weekes explain, which ensures that customers can expect the exact same cookie experience no matter the location.