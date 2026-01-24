15 Fruits And Vegetables You Can Start Growing In Late Winter

Late winter is when keen gardeners can get a little restless. The weather is still cold, and spring still feels far away. Thankfully, you don't need to wait until the weather warms to start your growing season. There are plenty of fruits and vegetables that can be started in the late winter, ready for a bountiful harvest in the coming months. Each of these plants needs unique care in order to thrive, but thankfully, I can guide you through exactly the right steps.

As the owner of a gardening business, I've had plenty of experience growing all of the food you'll see here. I'll walk you through how you can get these fruits and veggies started, all the way up to eventually harvesting them. You can still achieve excellent results with a minimum amount of equipment, and you don't need expensive setups. Once you get to the end of this guide, you'll have plenty of options to start the rewarding task of growing your own produce in late winter.