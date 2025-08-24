10 Fruits And Veggies You Should Grow In Your Fall Garden

There are many reasons you may want to grow food in your fall garden. Perhaps you've had a successful summer harvest, and want to continue your growing adventure. Or maybe you've missed the traditional growing season and want to make up for lost time. Whatever the answer, you're thankfully not short on options. There are many foods you can plant later in the year that will either give you a fall harvest or set you up for bountiful produce when the warm weather comes back around.

I run my own garden business, and a big part of that is ensuring I make the most of the colder months. Cool-weather crops and those that need preparation for the spring are a big part of this. I've had experience with growing all of these fruits and veggies. That allows you to learn from the failures I had in my early years, along with my expert advice on how to grow them now. By the end, you should have a great range of options for how you can extend your growing season into the fall and beyond.