14 Regional Steakhouse Chains You Should Seek Out

Have you noticed that there are some foods that almost always seem to taste better at a restaurant than they do when they're homemade? That's not a reflection on anyone's cooking abilities: Sometimes it's down to restaurants having grills and stoves that can reach a higher temperature or access to higher-quality ingredients, for example. Steak is definitely on the list of things that restaurants just do better.

A truly good steak means sourcing high-quality meats that are handled, aged, and then cooked perfectly. Add in attention to sides, expertise in wine pairings, and it's easy to see how things might be better left to the professionals. Many of the best steakhouses across the U.S. are independently owned and operated, but we'd like to shine the spotlight on smaller, regional chains that are doing everything right, too.

Choosing the very best was a process. While we did take into account ratings and reviews, we also looked for chains that are doing things like sourcing only the very best cuts, overseeing every step of the in-house aging process, and making sides every bit as delicious as the steak. These are the regional favorites that are guiding customers through extensive wine lists, providing friendly, welcoming service in a delightfully comfortable atmosphere, and curating the kind of meal that locals are proud to have representing their region. Here's where you should go if you happen to be in town.