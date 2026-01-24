14 Regional Steakhouse Chains You Should Seek Out
Have you noticed that there are some foods that almost always seem to taste better at a restaurant than they do when they're homemade? That's not a reflection on anyone's cooking abilities: Sometimes it's down to restaurants having grills and stoves that can reach a higher temperature or access to higher-quality ingredients, for example. Steak is definitely on the list of things that restaurants just do better.
A truly good steak means sourcing high-quality meats that are handled, aged, and then cooked perfectly. Add in attention to sides, expertise in wine pairings, and it's easy to see how things might be better left to the professionals. Many of the best steakhouses across the U.S. are independently owned and operated, but we'd like to shine the spotlight on smaller, regional chains that are doing everything right, too.
Choosing the very best was a process. While we did take into account ratings and reviews, we also looked for chains that are doing things like sourcing only the very best cuts, overseeing every step of the in-house aging process, and making sides every bit as delicious as the steak. These are the regional favorites that are guiding customers through extensive wine lists, providing friendly, welcoming service in a delightfully comfortable atmosphere, and curating the kind of meal that locals are proud to have representing their region. Here's where you should go if you happen to be in town.
Wildfire
There are a ton of great, old-school Chicago restaurants that are keeping the city's restaurant history alive, and Wildfire definitely feels like one of those. Walk through the doors of any of the five Chicago-area locations (or the chain's outposts in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and Tysons, Virginia), and you'll find yourself in a delightfully elegant restaurant. The ambience and atmosphere make it feel like you've just stepped back in time to the Golden Age of Hollywood.
Daily specials might include classics like baked lobster, crusted filet medallions, and house-made chocolate cream pie, but special events are perfectly modern. Make reservations for curated dinners that are built around partnerships with local craft breweries and vineyards, that spotlight pairings between restaurant favorites and whiskey, or participate in a trivia night as you dine on the offerings of a four-course menu. Customers celebrate Wildfire for its ability to combine a fine-dining feel with a relaxed, comfortable vibe. Steaks are tender and delicious, with the extra-flavorful crusted filets a definite favorite. There's also a shrimp and lobster bisque that's not to be missed, and creative martinis that are the icing on the cake.
Connors Steak & Seafood
Connors Steak & Seafood has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The good news for fans of this chain is that it's expanding pretty quickly: Tallahassee got its location in early 2025 and was immediately met with major praise, and another Florida location — in Naples — was announced around that same time.
The Connors' formula seems to really resonate with diners, and it's a focus on high-quality ingredients that lead to delicious dishes. Atmosphere is of the utmost importance, too, with restaurants designed to look and feel like fine dining establishments, but service helps hold onto a friendly, welcoming feel. The beef is a standout, prepared over the chain's signature mesquite wood grills for a distinctive flavor that's highly praised. Extraordinary service, expertly-prepared dishes from appetizers and steaks to dessert make for the kind of experience customers rave over. Save room for dessert: The strawberry shortcake is to die for.
Alexander's Steakhouse
California has a lot of outstanding steakhouses, so it makes sense that a California-based steakhouse chain is going to have to bring something big to the table. Alexander's does exactly that, and just so we're clear about what kind of restaurant we're talking about here, we'll say that there are pretty steep corkage fees that start at $50 per bottle for your first two, then go up to $100 per bottle from there on out. The menu matches the extravagance, with dishes featuring Bulgarian golden osetra caviar, dry-aged steaks, Australian and Japanese wagyu, and sides like truffle mac and cheese with an option to add Maine lobster.
It's the sort of chef-driven steakhouse where customers laud the vision of the kitchen, express gratitude over expertise and suggestions for perfectly-paired wine selections, and appreciate warm, welcoming service. Kobe burgers are a star, and the filet mignon is a consistent favorite. Sides don't get ignored, either, with classics like the mac and cheese taken to a luxurious level. Regulars note that everything is consistently outstanding from start to finish, and since that finishing touch is cotton candy for a thoughtful, much-appreciated dessert, it's easy to see why this is such a destination for a fine dining steakhouse experience.
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
The restaurant business is a tough one, and when anyone can start looking back over a decades-long history, you know those in charge are doing something right. In 2025, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse marked 40 years of success, growing from a single, Boston-based steakhouse to include several other locations in Massachusetts, as well as outposts in Reston Row, Virginia, and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Davio's is led by award-winning restaurateur Steve DiFillippo since 1985, and its fans aren't shy about handing out some serious praise: It was voted best homegrown high-end chain in 2025's Best of Boston awards.
The steaks are, of course, regularly celebrated as being outstanding, particularly the filet. It's also worth noting that there's much more than steaks going on here, too. Visitors and locals alike know that there are some classic Boston foods that you need to try at least once, and Davio's offers its own take on some. The menu here features staples like the highly-recommended lobster bisque, lobster risotto, and New England clam chowder, and they aren't to be missed.
black & blue
When it comes time to talk about New York, it's the city that dominates most of the conversations. And yes, there are a number of seriously outstanding steakhouses in New York City, but we'd like to take a moment to let other cities have a moment in the spotlight, too. Head to Buffalo, Rochester, or Albany and you'll find black & blue, a small steakhouse chain that also has locations in Burlington and Wellesley, Massachusetts. It's the real deal, too, getting rave reviews for an upscale, Big Apple-worthy dining experience.
A glance at the menu makes it clear why you're going to want to seek this one out. Think crab and lobster fondue or wagyu meatballs for starters, options for Australian wagyu steaks or a bone-in cowboy ribeye, and you can absolutely add sides like foie gras, Alaskan king crab legs, or half a Maine lobster to any steak. And you might want to, as the seafood here gets as much praise as the steaks. As far as those go, the tomahawk in particular gets a ton of love. The wine selection here is award-winning, the cocktails are on point, and you should save room for dessert — including the peanut butter budino.
El Gaucho
Anyone heading up into the Northwest should check out El Gaucho, a regional steakhouse chain with locations in Bellevue, Seattle, Vancouver, and Tacoma, Washington, as well as Boise, Idaho, and Portland, Oregon. The general idea behind this one is that it's the kind of steakhouse that's an entire experience, and if you've ever imagined stepping back in time to dine alongside, say, the Rat Pack, that's the vibe we're talking about here. It's the kind of extravagant place where you can start with steak tartare and escargot, continue with A5 Miyazaki wagyu (or center-cut tenderloin served tableside), and opt for shareable sides like duck fat fries or crab mac and cheese. The ribeye, meanwhile, enters into best-ever territory for customers who order it, and there's also an outstanding steak Diane.
There's always a sommelier on hand to help make sure wine pairings are spot-on, and customers love the live music provided by a piano player (who might just take your request). If you're looking for the ideal spot for special occasions, this might be it. Reviewers appreciate rose petals on the table, custom cards and bespoke menus, and tableside service that's an experience in itself. Perfectly-cooked and deeply flavorful steaks are a given, and all the sides are incredible.
Adega Gaucha
There are your standard sort of steakhouses, and then there's the experience that is the Brazilian steakhouse, and Adega Gaucha is the latter. The chain is small — there are three locations, in Orlando, Kissimmee, and Deerfield Beach, Florida — but it boasts offerings that include more than 17 different cuts of meat and 70 different wines. A truly great Brazilian steakhouse offers all kinds of different must-try dishes, and they're here. One price gets you access to dishes from ribeye, filet, and top sirloin to pork ribs and sausage, lamb, bacon-wrapped steak, and your choice of sides. (There's also a regular menu, if that's more your thing.)
The variety is unparalleled, with some customers noting that the skirt steak with chimichurri in particular is divine. The only problem some cite is that there are too many meat options to try them all in one visit, with compliments given to everything from the perfectly seasoned and prepared meats to the care and seriousness given to those with dietary restrictions. Those who make this their first experience with a Brazilian steakhouse say that it lives up to all expectations, and if you judge a steakhouse by the quality of its salad bar, this place isn't going to disappoint.
Daniel's Broiler
Daniel's Broiler is small, with just four locations in Washington state. The legacy, however, is large, family-owned for several generations, and it traces its roots back to the 1970s. Private dining and events are the strong suit here, with locations boasting both intimate dining rooms for a dinner of 10 to 14 people, all the way up to large rooms capable of hosting up to 150.
Of course, you don't need to book one of those. The standard dinner menu has choices like wagyu ribeye, filet, and New York strip steaks as well as seafood sides like the ever-popular lobster and Alaskan king crab. There's also a wide selection of high-end spirits, dessert wines and cocktails, brandy, cognac, and liqueurs, and yes, customers are quick to point out that as far as prices go, this one's on the high side of things. However, it's also cited as serving some of the best steaks around, with the filet and Delmonico cut getting called extraordinary. Truly thoughtful service, lavender martinis, and a stellar lobster tail all come together to have customers saying that it's worth the price, and for a special occasion, you're not going to go wrong here.
West Texas Chophouse
El Paso has a number of really great Mexican restaurants, but if you happen to find yourself there — or in Henderson, Nevada — and craving a steak, check out West Texas Chophouse. There are three locations in El Paso, and the chain prides itself on being a modern take on a classic steakhouse. That means you can expect dry- and wet-aged steaks, craft beers, and appetizers that range from the classic creamed spinach dip and a wedge salad to house-cured hickory-smoked bacon and ribeye chicharrones.
As for steaks, the ribeye is a favorite: customers say the quality of the meat is second to none. The bone marrow is also a must-have for many, the perfect addition to an unforgettable meal that's served in a welcoming atmosphere that feels both upscale and casually comfortable at the same time. Also, this is a great place for the group that can't decide what kind of restaurant they'd like to go to. In addition to the steaks, there are also options like grilled or buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle Alfredo, burgers, and ribeye tacos.
Jeff Ruby's
Jeff Ruby's is a study in elegance, a chic Art Deco-inspired steakhouse with locations in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, and Nashville, Tennessee. Think sparkling chandeliers, red-and-gold decor, white tablecloths, and dining rooms that look like they were plucked right out of the 1920s, and that's the kind of vibe you can expect. The wine list is extensive, and there's a cigar menu here, too,
Head here, and you can expect an evening you'll never forget: Diners report being attended to by a staff that moves in flawless synchronicity like a force of nature, and confirm that this is one of those rare places that actually lives up to and even exceeds the hype. The steaks have been described as perfect, and the wagyu strip steaks get mentioned as a regular favorite, cooked to tenderness and starring as the centerpiece in a meal that some laud as the kind of food they'd have every day for the rest of their lives. This steakhouse stands out for another reason, too, and that's the fact that it's also serving some seriously incredible sushi.
Big Mike's Steakhouse
Big Mike's Steakhouse is an Alabama-based chain that you'll often hear mentioned in discussions about the best steakhouse in the state. The idea here was a pretty straightforward one that we'd honestly love to see spreading to other states, as it was started by a trio of friends who wanted to take the idea of a high-quality, big-city steakhouse and move that into rural locales.
Plenty of loyal fans say that's exactly what's happened, and that this is the place to go for flavorful, tender steaks with sides that are just as good. The bacon-wrapped filet is a favorite, but no matter what cut you opt for, you can count on a perfect cook. Diners come from all over the state, with some noting that if you're debating whether or not it's worth driving for, the answer is an affirmative. Appetizers like tiger shrimp, steak queso dip, and fried pickles start things off right, and they've been making customers happy for years.
The Keg
The Keg got its start way back in 1971, and the goal was to create a steakhouse that felt upscale, but was a place that you didn't need a special reason to visit. Today, you'll find locations across Canada and stateside; you'll find this one in Arizona, Colorado, Washington, and Texas. The concept of a steakhouse that feels upscale but casual is one that's clearly working for them, as customers frequently celebrate The Keg's classy yet chill vibe. It's roomy, romantic, and the fireplaces are a definite bonus.
Steaks, including the New York strip and the filet, are highly recommended and come seasoned with the chain's proprietary blend of spices. Appetizers, including the crab-stuffed Mushrooms Neptune, are so good that some customers recommend getting two orders, and the piping-hot bread is tough to resist filling up on. It's the kind of place that becomes the restaurant of choice for birthday celebrations, and it's defined by generously portioned plates, expert service, and a happy hour that's not to be missed.
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House
The Texas-based Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House has been around since 1978, and currently has locations in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury, and Haltom City. There's much more than steaks on the menu here, but it's undeniable that dishes like the coffee-rubbed ribeye and the hickory-smoked sirloin keep customers returning again and again. Add delicious sides like loaded baked potatoes to perfectly tender steaks, and it's not entirely surprising to see some heading back a few days in a row, confirming that yes, it's totally worth it.
It's also appreciated for some fun and creative sides and appetizers you can opt to pair with your steak. We're talking about battered and fried jalapeños, mushrooms, and pickles, candied bacon — and that last one is so good that some customers say it's the main reason they're regulars. Dr. Pepper BBQ pork ribs are a standout, too, and remember, you can absolutely order a half rack of ribs to go with your steak. You may, however, want to save room for dessert, because the peach cobbler is a must.
801 Chophouse
801 Chophouse has a few locations, including Clayton and Kansas City (Missouri), Leawood (Kansas), Tysons Corner (Virginia), Omaha, Minneapolis, Denver, and Des Moines. Family-owned since 1993, 801 Chophouse prides itself on quality and takes it so seriously that it boasts serving carefully-selected Prime cuts that have been aged in-house in accordance with the chain's own specially-developed methods. Wagyu is imported and on the menu every day, and the entire experience is only elevated by an award-winning wine selection.
If that all sounds seriously chic, it is. This definitely isn't a place you go for a quick meal, as diners recommend setting aside at least a few hours for dinner here. It's also the perfect place to learn more about different cuts of meat from an incredibly knowledgeable and helpful staff. If you're looking for advice from diners, though, and you'll want to check out the filet mignon and the porterhouse in particular. Plan on personalized recommendations, top-tier service, and desserts that provide the perfect ending to a high-end meal.
Methodology
In order to bring you a list of recommendations for regional chain steakhouses that you should definitely try, we did a few things, starting with defining eligible restaurants as having more than three locations and existing only in a few states. From there, we looked at overall reviews, rankings, and feedback from customers to get a range of opinions on everything from the quality of the steaks to the sides, wines, and appetizers.
The best of the best were restaurants that were highly-recommended across the board, and were go-to places that locals took out-of-town visitors, or earmarked for special occasions. We looked for restaurants that were lauded for all the items on the menu — not just steak — while also having extensive wine selections, a delightful atmosphere, delicious dessert options, and extraordinary service with a staff that was able to give recommendations, suggest pairings, and explain the differences between different cuts of meat.