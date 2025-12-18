The 7 Classic Boston Foods You Need To Try At Least Once

Boston is famous for its blustery winters, its brusque personalities, and the old school architecture that makes it one of the most beautiful cities in the country. But if you're not from the Northeast, then you may not have a good sense of what foods the city is most known for. There are the hyper-local classics, of course, like a good Boston cream pie, and there are other dishes that can also be found in surrounding cities and states, but for which Boston — being the largest city in the area — claims fame.

Whether you're a seafood person who wants to taste the best that the region's cold waters have to offer, or you're an urban adventurer who's looking for the most famous classic dishes to try in the city, you're in the right place. These classic Boston foods showcase the best that the city has to offer, and whether you're from Boston or not, they might just make you appreciate the city a bit more. Let's explore Boston's original food scene one bite at a time.