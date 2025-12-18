The 7 Classic Boston Foods You Need To Try At Least Once
Boston is famous for its blustery winters, its brusque personalities, and the old school architecture that makes it one of the most beautiful cities in the country. But if you're not from the Northeast, then you may not have a good sense of what foods the city is most known for. There are the hyper-local classics, of course, like a good Boston cream pie, and there are other dishes that can also be found in surrounding cities and states, but for which Boston — being the largest city in the area — claims fame.
Whether you're a seafood person who wants to taste the best that the region's cold waters have to offer, or you're an urban adventurer who's looking for the most famous classic dishes to try in the city, you're in the right place. These classic Boston foods showcase the best that the city has to offer, and whether you're from Boston or not, they might just make you appreciate the city a bit more. Let's explore Boston's original food scene one bite at a time.
Clam chowder
You've spent a cold winter day wandering around the city, appreciating Boston's spectacular views, and now you need a dish that's going to warm you up and make you feel cozy as you settle into a booth at a casual pub. At the same time, though, you may also want to get a taste of Boston's famous seafood. If that's how you're feeling, then there's only one dish to order: Clam chowder.
Clam chowder became popular in the Northeast when the British and French settled in the region. They brought their traditions of seafood stews, which they began to make with clams, which were locally available around the Boston area. The now-famous Union Oyster House is attributed with popularizing the dish, even though it was served in homes before it ever made its way onto the restaurant scene.
Rich, creamy, and undeniably decadent, it's an absolute must-try dish when you visit Boston — even if you don't consider yourself a big seafood person. Luckily, you can find it at a slew of seafood restaurants all around the city, where it's particularly popular during the winter months. Can't make it to Boston? Try this recipe for delicious New England-style clam chowder at home.
Boston cream pie
There aren't really any other dishes that are more Boston than Boston cream pie. The city is in the name of the dessert, after all. And although these days, you can find solid Boston cream pie far outside the bounds of the city, it's still an absolute must-try when you're in Boston proper. Although it's called a pie, Boston cream pie is technically a cake. It's rather simple, with two layers of airy sponge cake sandwiching a layer of thick, rich pastry cream in the center. That cream is sweet, yes, but it's mostly there to provide a decadent textural experience. The whole cake is then covered in chocolate icing, making it even more decadent.
The first Boston cream pie hails from Boston's Omni Parker House, and it was originally called a chocolate cream pie. However, its association with Boston was really solidified when Betty Crocker came out with its own boxed cake mix for the treat. Although the original version of this dessert is a cake, we urge you to seek out a Boston cream donut as well. This smaller iteration of the dessert is especially delicious with a steaming hot cup of coffee.
Lobster roll
Lobsters are perhaps most famous in Maine, where they're regarded as a statewide symbol. But venture down the coast a bit, and you'll soon find yourself in Boston, a city that boasts countless establishments at which you can order a lobster roll. Since the region produces so much lobster, Boston is arguably the best city in which to order a lobster roll, because you know you're much more likely to get a fresh pick.
One thing you'll have to think about is whether you want a cold or a warm lobster roll. Cold lobster rolls are generally prepared with mayonnaise, making them rich and creamy despite their temperature, and they're ideal in the summer months. However, some prefer a warm roll that features melted butter. This latter option may just be more decadent than the first, and it also allows the flavor of the lobster to really shine. If you really want to be different, though (and get a taste of what both styles of lobster roll have to offer), combine both butter and mayonnaise on your lobster roll for an interesting twist.
Baked beans
Beans might not seem quite as sexy as fresh lobster, but believe us when we say that they can absolutely be a standout dish on your plate. That's true of many types, but especially Boston baked beans, which promise a richness and heartiness that you're just not going to encounter in most bean recipes. The key ingredient in a good pot of Boston baked beans is molasses. Yes, it provides a slight tinge of sweetness to the dish, but it's mostly there for its dark complexity, which makes for an especially enjoyable bite.
There are a few other key ingredients to make Boston baked beans, though. Pork — preferably salt pork — helps cut that sweetness and also infuses the beans with a meaty, umami richness that gives them their signature heartiness. Onion brings some interesting caramelized notes into the mix, and apple cider vinegar brightens it up. Serve your baked beans as a barbecue side dish or even on top of a baked potato for a simple, easy, and cheap meal.
Fenway frank
If you're into sports, Boston is a great place to be. The city boasts multiple iconic teams, but perhaps the city's most famous team of all is the Boston Red Sox. During the summer months, swarms of people find their way to Fenway Park in the Fenway neighborhood of the city, which, during game days, is dotted with vendors selling various types of sausage. If you choose to go see a Red Sox game when you're visiting Boston (and you absolutely should), there's one dish you absolutely must try at the stadium: The Fenway frank.
Fenway franks are made with Kayem hot dogs (so don't think you can replicate a good Fenway frank with just any grocery store hot dog brand). They're served — importantly — in a split top roll. This roll is superior because it better stabilizes the dog, preventing it from rolling over and spilling its contents when you cheer for the Sox. Unlike a Chicago-style hot dog, Fenway franks don't call for specific toppings, so just pile on the sauces and extras to your liking.
Cannoli
Boston, like most U.S. cities, is a place that was built by immigrants. Specifically, Boston saw a lot of Italian immigrants — who mostly came from the southern part of the country — starting in the 1860s, and these immigrants had a huge impact on the culture of the city. That's still evident today as you walk through the city's North End, where countless Italian-American joints have made the neighborhood a charming tourist attraction and an attractive neighborhood in which to live. It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that you can find some really solid Italian and Italian-American food in the city, particularly in the North End.
Perhaps one of the most iconic Italian treats you can find at a ton of bakeries in Boston is cannoli. The crispy exterior of a cannoli is made with fried dough, which is then filled with an ultra-sweet cream cheese filling. You'll see cannolis in various flavors with many different toppings, all of which are worth a try. For an especially extensive cannoli selection, head to Bova's Bakery in Boston's North End, a longstanding institution that's open 24/7 for all of your cannoli needs.
Oysters
Boston is a city that's known for its seafood, and if you're a seafood lover like we are, then you really need to take advantage of the city's best seafood joints. Sure, you can always grab some clam chowder or a lobster roll, but oysters are another must-try Boston food. With many oyster farms in Massachusetts, you know you're going to be getting the very freshest oysters in Boston, which makes a big difference when you're eating them raw (which is when they're at their most delicious).
You'll find seafood-focused restaurants that boast extensive raw bars all around the city, with many spots offering $1 oyster deals that allow you to really indulge in this iconic ingredient without breaking the bank. But if you're looking for excellent quality oysters at a Boston seafood institution, you should make your way to Neptune Oyster for a platter of at least a dozen of them. Choose from an array of different varieties, and see if you can taste the differences between them.