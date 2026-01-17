10 Costco Staples That Freeze Well So You Buy In Bulk Confidently

This may seem like a somewhat obvious freezer-friendly staple, but it merits discussion anyway. If your weekly meal prep regularly involves some iteration of rice and chicken breast, and you're not already buying your breasts from Costco, you're missing out on a whole slew of savings. If you think you'll never get through all that chicken before it goes bad, freeze it, friends. Just freeze it.

As Costco's chicken breasts come in multi-packs, it's easy enough to just separate the packs and toss a couple into your freezer. But if you want to make life a little easier on your future self, get part of your meal prep out of the way before you freeze them. Cut the breasts into cubes or strips (bonus: this will help them thaw easier later!) and divide them into weekly portions before storing in freezer-friendly Ziploc bags.

Lastly, make sure you put today's date on each bag with a permanent marker. Despite popular belief, most foods don't get an infinite life span once they're placed in the freezer, and dating the bags (or containers) will help you know when to eat them. Chicken, when frozen properly, will retain its quality for up to nine months, which should be plenty of time to get through a bulk purchase.