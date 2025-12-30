Costco's Prime Rib Draws In Shoppers With Big Cuts And Superb Value

We think Costco is one of the best grocery chains to buy prime rib, and customers agree. Costco's meats aren't cut to order, but the quality, variety, and value are unbeatable according to shoppers. One of the biggest draws is the variety of different cuts there are to satisfy every price point and all quality levels. As one Redditor wrote, "you will be able to find both bone-in and boneless standing rib roasts...[and] a selection of choice and prime." You can find USDA choice, prime, and even Japanese A5 Wagyu ribeye roast. In true Costco fashion, these roasts are either large standing roasts at over 10 pounds or they come in packs of 5 or more steaks. But many customers think it's cost effective to buy the largest rib roasts to cut into individual steaks at home.

In a Reddit forum on where to find the best prime rib, many Redditors recommended Costco's prime rib over a more expensive butcher and a less expensive grocery store. Costco's prices are competitive with other popular grocery store chains like Trader Joe's, but we found the taste and quality to be superior. Customers agree, with a Costco customer stating, "it's the best store bought ribeye I've had in years." A Facebook review deemed Costco prime rib "as good as any restaurant." Another Redditor even said his local butcher "swears by Costco," as a glowing endorsement for just how tasty and tender Costco's prime ribs are.