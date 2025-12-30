Costco's Prime Rib Draws In Shoppers With Big Cuts And Superb Value
We think Costco is one of the best grocery chains to buy prime rib, and customers agree. Costco's meats aren't cut to order, but the quality, variety, and value are unbeatable according to shoppers. One of the biggest draws is the variety of different cuts there are to satisfy every price point and all quality levels. As one Redditor wrote, "you will be able to find both bone-in and boneless standing rib roasts...[and] a selection of choice and prime." You can find USDA choice, prime, and even Japanese A5 Wagyu ribeye roast. In true Costco fashion, these roasts are either large standing roasts at over 10 pounds or they come in packs of 5 or more steaks. But many customers think it's cost effective to buy the largest rib roasts to cut into individual steaks at home.
In a Reddit forum on where to find the best prime rib, many Redditors recommended Costco's prime rib over a more expensive butcher and a less expensive grocery store. Costco's prices are competitive with other popular grocery store chains like Trader Joe's, but we found the taste and quality to be superior. Customers agree, with a Costco customer stating, "it's the best store bought ribeye I've had in years." A Facebook review deemed Costco prime rib "as good as any restaurant." Another Redditor even said his local butcher "swears by Costco," as a glowing endorsement for just how tasty and tender Costco's prime ribs are.
Prime rib recipes and cooking tips
The one prime rib product at Costco that customers aren't crazy about is the pre-seasoned prime rib because it costs considerably more per pound than unseasoned prime rib. One Redditor thought the pre-seasoned meat at Costco was overly garlicky and overly salty, Plus, says one Redditor, seasoning your own prime rib "takes seconds to do." We'd have to agree. Seasoning prime rib yourself gives you more freedom or culinary expression, and if the cut is high quality, a simple salt and pepper rub is all that's necessary. In our recipe for slow-roasted rib roast, we tack on mustard powder, ground sumac and rosemary. For a more elaborate rub, try this recipe for herb crusted boneless rib roast, coated in a variety of fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon. An important tip you need to make the absolute best prime rib is to be very generous with the spice rub you end up choosing for it.
The first thing you should always do before cooking prime rib is to let it sit out on the counter for up to an hour. A room temperature prime rib roast will ensure even cooking. The chef-approved method for perfectly tender and flavorful prime rib is a reverse sear in which you first slow-roast the roast in the oven and finish it off with a sear.