Our Herb-Crusted Boneless Rib Roast Will Elevate Your Dinner Party

With large special-occasion roasts like boneless rib, simple is often better, the technique mattering more than a winding ingredient list. This herb-crusted boneless rib roast recipe, developed with Michelle McGlinn, only requires a few fresh herbs, butter, and some seasoning to shine with flavor. The butter helps to develop a delicious caramelized crust, and the rosemary, sage, and thyme form the perfect complement for the rich, meaty flavor of the rib. The herby, buttery beef is great at any time of the year, and it's a perfect, elegant dish to serve to guests or celebrate an important event or a holiday with your family. This recipe also happens to be easy enough to put together for any occasion — or even last-minute, when you notice a sale on rib roasts that's too good to pass up.

Prime rib isn't exactly a meal you'd prepare for any random night; it's a luxurious cut of beef, one you'll want to reserve for special dinners. The thick, buttery-tender slices are part of a section of the cow called the primal rib, which is part of a larger, more general rib section that can be cut into smaller, roast-sized pieces. Though not quite as coveted as the prime cut, the rib roast is equally as tender and delicious — and expensive. Coupled with the fact that roasts are usually served to a crowd, it's vital to have a recipe you can trust in order to make the most of the splurge.