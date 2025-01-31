The First Thing You Should Always Do Before Cooking Prime Rib

Prime rib is a decadent and often pricey cut of meat, so even the best home cooks need to consider every step carefully — from picking it at the butcher to slicing it to serve. Still, there are many mistakes that anyone can make when cooking prime rib (according to chef Jean-Pierre, such as not using the right temperature. But wait, because there's an essential first step you should make before the meat is even seasoned, according to K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire in Geneva, Illinois, and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef.

"Let it come to room temperature," Gulbro explains. "Before cooking, let the meat sit out until it reaches room temperature to ensure even cooking." The idea behind allowing the meat to sit on the counter for a bit is that it allows for more even cooking, from crust to center. When you cook a steak or other meat directly from the fridge, there's a higher risk that it will overcook on the outside before the inside cooks at all. But after it sits out to reach room temperature, it should cook on the surface of the food and throughout the cut evenly. Some say that this step isn't always necessary, but Gulbro and plenty of other chefs swear by the technique, and we'll trust them on the matter when it comes to pricey prime rib.

