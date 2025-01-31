The First Thing You Should Always Do Before Cooking Prime Rib
Prime rib is a decadent and often pricey cut of meat, so even the best home cooks need to consider every step carefully — from picking it at the butcher to slicing it to serve. Still, there are many mistakes that anyone can make when cooking prime rib (according to chef Jean-Pierre, such as not using the right temperature. But wait, because there's an essential first step you should make before the meat is even seasoned, according to K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire in Geneva, Illinois, and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef.
"Let it come to room temperature," Gulbro explains. "Before cooking, let the meat sit out until it reaches room temperature to ensure even cooking." The idea behind allowing the meat to sit on the counter for a bit is that it allows for more even cooking, from crust to center. When you cook a steak or other meat directly from the fridge, there's a higher risk that it will overcook on the outside before the inside cooks at all. But after it sits out to reach room temperature, it should cook on the surface of the food and throughout the cut evenly. Some say that this step isn't always necessary, but Gulbro and plenty of other chefs swear by the technique, and we'll trust them on the matter when it comes to pricey prime rib.
How to safely bring prime rib to room temperature
There's a fine line between allowing meat to safely reach room temperature and letting it spoil. Remove the prime rib from any packaging, because the wrapper might trap some of the coldness inside. Aim to let the large cut of meat sit out on the counter for 30 minutes to an hour — and be mindful of pets or young children who might be tempted to touch or taste the raw meat. For food safety, the raw beef should not sit out for more than two hours before it's time to cook. Otherwise, it might start to spoil or grow harmful bacteria.
When the prime rib has reached room temperature, cook it according to our original slow-roasted prime rib recipe. Since you allowed the meat to reach room temperature, a six-pound, bone-in roast should be ready to eat in just under five hours. Check for an internal temperature between 140-145 degrees Fahrenheit for medium. And before you slice and eat, allow the meat to rest again so that it absorbs those juices for flavorful bites. A final tip: Eat leftover prime rib without the need of a fork and knife in the form of soup.