The Quick Extra Step To Make Sure Your Frozen Ground Beef Thaws Perfectly
Nothing derails dinner plans quicker than a lump of frozen ground beef that's going to take hours to thaw. If you can't remember to pull frozen foods out of the freezer well in advance, skip the stress with this preventative solution that involves a freezer bag, rolling pin, and just a few minutes of your time. Simply slide a 1-pound portion of beef into an open bag and roll it out until it's about ½-inch thick, making sure the package is even overall by giving it a few extra passes. Then, slowly seal the bag while gently pressing out any excess air. Place the pack in the freezer (preferably on a flat surface to maintain its stackable shape) et voilà, you now have beef that can thaw in a fraction of the time of a larger or prepackaged portion.
These tidy packs do more than speed up the defrosting process. They also minimize the chance of freezer burn by limiting oxygen exposure on the meat's surface, plus they're incredibly compact for even the fullest of freezers. To create the most shelf-stable beef portions possible, you can also use a vacuum sealer, which pulls more air out than you can achieve by hand — and may even save a bit of time.
How long it takes to defrost the perfectly portioned packs
Thin-rolled packs of beef defrost fast, but how fast? That depends on the method you choose. We recommend you thaw ground beef in the fridge since the cool temperature keeps it out of the dreaded danger zone (between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit). This means you don't have to worry about harmful microbes growing in your food while the icy layers melt. We also like this method because you have about three to five days of wiggle room to cook the beef once defrosted, just in case your dinner plans change. From freezer to fridge, your ground beef should be ready to cook in one to two hours.
You can also defrost the meat in a large bowl of cold water by placing a heavy weight, such as a can or jar, over the pack so it fully submerges. The beef should thaw in about five to 10 minutes, and you must cook it immediately since it's not at a sustained safe temperature (as it would be when defrosting in the fridge). Our suggestion? Get everything prepped as it sits in the bowl of water for the perfect culinary flow.
The handy microwave is also a convenient option for fast thawing; it just takes three or four minutes on the defrost setting. Similar to the cold water method, it's important to cook your beef immediately after it has defrosted to prevent the raw meat from sitting in the danger zone for too long. No matter which way you thaw your ground beef, defrosting a pin-rolled pack doesn't take a whole day; you can have your protein ready for even the most impromptu meals.