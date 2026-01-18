Raleigh's Delicious Food Truck 'Rodeos' Are A Must-See For Foodies

For those who have a tough time deciding where to eat, how about a caravan of food trucks? In Raleigh, North Carolina, a free-to-attend event known as the Food Truck Rodeo is a food lover's dream. The seasonal event draws in hungry visitors with an assortment of cuisines and menu options served up by over 50 locally-owned food trucks. Here, picky eaters will be sure to find options that suit even particular dietary preferences.

A few times each summer, food trucks line up along 11 city blocks in downtown Raleigh. Food truck rodeo participants have a half-mile of food trucks to explore. Whether in search of pizza or sandwiches, global cuisine or local favorites, hungry pedestrians can meander from block to block while feasting on Belgian waffles, lobster rolls, and sweet treats. "Plenty of great choices to be had. Great atmosphere if you can't find something different to try, you weren't trying," wrote a visitor on Facebook. "If you can't find something to eat here you are dying of starvation because you don't like anything," added another. The number of participating food truck vendors has helped Raleigh's downtown Food Truck Rodeo claim bragging rights as one of the largest events in Southeast America.