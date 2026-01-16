Must-Visit Boston Restaurants That Were Featured On Your Favorite Food Shows

For viewers, tuning in to your favorite food shows might get you a few hours of entertainment and some inspiration — but the on-screen exposure for the restaurants themselves can be life-changing. Those visited by Guy Fieri for "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," for example, have spoken at length about the impact it's had on their lives. It's pretty amazing stuff: Restaurant owners and staff say that even years after a show is filmed and released, they can still tell when it airs again by the sudden jump in business.

The restaurant industry is a tough one, and food shows like Fieri's bring the kind of exposure that directs clientele to local favorites and mom-and-pop locales. That's a beautiful thing, and it's far from the only show that does that. That said, let's look at Boston. Boston's food scene is incredible, from the neighborhood that boasts some of the most traditional Italian food in the country, to some of the best places to get Boston cream pie. But what about those places that have been featured on some of your favorite food shows?

If you've forgotten about the Boston-based restaurants that hosted the likes of Anthony Bourdain, Duff Goldman, Phil Rosenthal, and others — including, of course, Guy Fieri — we've got you covered. Let's talk about some of the best of the best, take a look back at some of the shows, and see if you can still get some of those same dishes that impressed audiences on national television.