Must-Visit Boston Restaurants That Were Featured On Your Favorite Food Shows
For viewers, tuning in to your favorite food shows might get you a few hours of entertainment and some inspiration — but the on-screen exposure for the restaurants themselves can be life-changing. Those visited by Guy Fieri for "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," for example, have spoken at length about the impact it's had on their lives. It's pretty amazing stuff: Restaurant owners and staff say that even years after a show is filmed and released, they can still tell when it airs again by the sudden jump in business.
The restaurant industry is a tough one, and food shows like Fieri's bring the kind of exposure that directs clientele to local favorites and mom-and-pop locales. That's a beautiful thing, and it's far from the only show that does that. That said, let's look at Boston. Boston's food scene is incredible, from the neighborhood that boasts some of the most traditional Italian food in the country, to some of the best places to get Boston cream pie. But what about those places that have been featured on some of your favorite food shows?
If you've forgotten about the Boston-based restaurants that hosted the likes of Anthony Bourdain, Duff Goldman, Phil Rosenthal, and others — including, of course, Guy Fieri — we've got you covered. Let's talk about some of the best of the best, take a look back at some of the shows, and see if you can still get some of those same dishes that impressed audiences on national television.
Sam LaGrassa's in Downtown Crossing
Sam LaGrassa's has been a Boston staple for more than 50 years — and it's easy to see why. We all know that there's an art to making truly incredible sandwiches: Here, scratch-made dressings, carefully curated breads, and freshly sliced meats come together to make some of the best in the city. Lines are long and some customers recommend ordering online to save yourself some hassle, but regardless of how you get your hands on them, they're worth it. The chipotle pastrami is a consistent favorite, the corned beef has fans as well. Some claim it's better than New York's famous Katz's.
When Guy Fieri stopped there for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," customers were quick to say that yes, thanks to this place, Boston had both better sandwiches and baseball than New York, and if those aren't fightin' words, we don't know what are. Sandwiches here are compared to the creations of Michelangelo, and the fact that it's a family-run business makes it even better.
That chipotle pastrami got a shout-out on the show, featured in the main how-we-make-the-magic segment. It's the kind of sandwich that had Fieri holding it up to the camera, discussing each and every ingredient and the way it all came together for a truly crave-worthy bite. It's no wonder this place averages 1,300 sandwiches a day — just in catering! The show also featured the clam chowder. With clams fresh out of the shell and scratch-made broth, it's still getting rave reviews.
(617) 357-6861
44 Province St, Boston, MA 02108
Galley Diner in South Boston
We're not going to suggest you choose somewhere to live based on whether or not they have a great diner, but we'll also say that when a town has a locally-owned, long-beloved diner, that's a major bonus. South Boston's award-winning Galley Diner has an all-day breakfast menu with all the diner staples and hash heralded as world-famous. Plenty of customers sing the praises of this 4-table and 12-stool place as serving up the best breakfast you'll have in years, but sometimes, the words that mean the most end up coming from someone like Anthony Bourdain.
When he visited in 2011 for an episode of "No Reservations," Bourdain explained that the goal of the episode was simply to join his friend and have a great time. The Galley Diner was on the must-visit list, and he's not the only one who considers it a staple of a brilliant Boston experience. Loyal customers say it's the kind of hash you'll start to have a craving for, and those who travel to the city on the regular say that it's the place they have to go.
Phil Rosenthal also stopped in, for Season 8 of "Somebody Feed Phil." In an interview with Boston Magazine, he called the Galley Diner out as one of the things that makes the city great. Those who have followed in his footsteps agree, calling the dishes nothing short of genius and the atmosophere unbeatable.
(617) 464-1024
11 P St, Boston, MA 02127
Sweet Cheeks Q in Fenway
Sweet Cheeks Q is not like others on this list, since it wasn't a hidden gem that was catapulted onto the national stage when it appeared on TV. Sweet Cheeks Q is headed by James Beard Award-nominated chef Tiffani Faison, who food show fans might recognize from "Top Chef" and "Chopped." She's still somehow found time to open a few restaurants, including this one in 2011. The reason we're talking about it here is because it was also featured on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives."
Faison explained that the inspiration for Sweet Cheeks Q was very personal: The Southern-style dishes were based around her mother's cooking. As she explained on the Triple D episode, "When I was homesick, there was nowhere I could eat in Boston that would hit all the home heart notes that I wanted." So she opened a place of her own. She went on to give Guy Fieri a crash course in her fried chicken, and made sure to shine the spotlight on the best-selling broccoli cheese casserole, too.
And yes, everything's still on the menu. While that broccoli cheese casserole is lauded as the perfect side to some delicious barbecue, plenty of customers say that you shouldn't skip the biscuits. They're perfectly fluffy, come with a delectable honey butter, and are heralded as the ideal accompaniment to an already delicious meal.
(617) 266-1300
1381 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215
Oleana in Cambridge
Take advice from the Michelin Guide, and you'll be directed to Oleana and its selection of small plates. It's easy to see why: Absolutely everything on this restaurant's menu — which focuses on Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisine — looks incredible, with the Guide name-dropping dishes like the quail kebab and swordfish chraimeh.
Though it's another dish that earned Oleana a spotlight on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," when James Beard-winning food writer Gabriella Gershenson named the lemon chicken with za'atar and Turkish cheese pancake as her favorite chicken dish. This one checks all the boxes: Crispy skin (thanks to the method of cooking under a brick), the extra-moist combination of dark and white meat, along with Mediterranean flavors make this a winning meal. It might be non-traditional, but sometimes, there's nothing wrong with that, is there?
Plenty of other customers have confirmed that sharing small plates here is the way to go. The spinach falafel will change your ideas about what falafel can and should be, and the Michelin Guide-recommended quail kebab gets a lot of love, too. Desserts are delicious with some interpretations of old-school favorites on the menu. If you've never had baked Alaska, the one here is the one to try.
(617) 661-0505
134 Hampshire St, Cambridge, MA 02139
Boston Burger Company (Multiple locations)
There are a lot of classic Boston dishes you need to try at least once, and the ones that come to mind are probably things like clam chowder and lobster rolls. But burgers? While it's true that you can get great burgers pretty much anywhere, you might want to follow in the footsteps of Guy Fieri and hit the Boston Burger Company. He was there for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," and noted that when he stopped at a burger place, he wanted it to be something above and beyond. This place is definitely that.
One burger highlighted was the Mac Attack, featuring a handmade, fresh-grilled patty covered with scratch-made mac and cheese. Add bacon, put it on a toasted roll, and if you're thinking that sounds like it might be the perfect burger, you agree with Fieri — and customers who have been giving this one five-star reviews for years.
Creative burgers are the name of the game here, and each one looks just as delicious as the next. Limited-time burgers and monthly specials mean there's an ever-changing menu, and along with these inventive burgers, this place is also known for its over-the-top Freak Frappes. Treats like a slice of sweet potato cheesecake, a pumpkin whoopie pie, and cotton candy are added to the tops, making for a sweet, social media-worthy dessert. And we get it. Things that are that over-the-top can seem like gimmicks, but customers say these creamy frappes taste as good as they look.
Multiple locations
Comfort Kitchen in Dorchester
Comfort Kitchen started as a pandemic-era pop-up, and when it finally opened in earnest in 2023, it immediately started getting awards. That includes recognition from the James Beard Foundation, and in 2025, Phil Rosenthal headed there for an episode of "Somebody Feed Phil." When he spoke with Boston Magazine about his time in the city, they asked about his favorite dishes. "There's a jerk duck at Comfort Kitchen [in Dorchester] that I still dream about," Rosenthal said.
The restaurant has gotten a lot of attention for its menu, which is rooted in African and South Asian cooking, as well as a friendly, welcoming staff, an outstanding cocktail program, and a focus on community, history, and art. The menu changes regularly, but the idea is always the same: Comfort food, done in a way that pays homage to the diaspora and a beautiful blending of global cuisines.
The jerk duck that Rosenthal called one of the best dishes he had during his visit to Boston gets a ton of rave reviews. It's perfectly tender, perfectly seasoned, and even those who admit they're not usually a fan of duck say that it's an incredible experience. Other praise-worthy dishes include the jerk jackfruit sliders, okra (which will change the way you think about this vegetable), spicy yuca fries. The cardamom pistachio ice cream in particular gets a lot of attention.
(617) 329-6910
611 Columbia Rd, Dorchester, MA 02125
Modern Pastry Shop (Multiple locations)
Anyone who finds themselves in Medford or the North End should keep an eye out for the Modern Pastry Shop — especially if you're a fan of classic Italian pastries. The tiramisu cake is one of the most popular, but there are other sweet treats on offer, like the rum-soaked limoncello cake, and yes, an extraordinary variety of cannoli. When Duff Goldman visited for Season 1, Episode 3 of "Sugar High," the focus was on a classic Italian pastry: sfogliatella.
Also known as lobster tails, sfogliatella are one of the hardest Italian dishes to make at home. It's filled with a creamy center and layers and layers of ultra-thin dough, making it nothing short of artistry on a plate. It's the kind of sweet that customers say completes a day out in the city. Yes, there's probably going to be a line, but one of the things that reviews make sure to note is that this place is set head and shoulders above other bakeries by filling desserts — including sfogliatella and cannoli — to order.
You'll often hear this one popping up in conversations about the best places to grab a cannoli in Boston, with lots of love given to the fact that patrons can customize their desserts any way they like. Some say that the pastries here are as good as or even better than ones they've had in Italy, and visitors say that this is the place they'll be dreaming about long after they've returned home.
Multiple locations
Eagle's Deli & Restaurant in Brighton
A once-in-a-lifetime trip to a Michelin-starred restaurant is great, but we'd argue that a tried-and-true local favorite is better. We're talking about the kind of place you can go for an out-of-this-world breakfast or a burger that's going to leave you full for the rest of the day, and that's exactly the kind of place Eagle's Deli & Restaurant is. Adam Richman visited this Brighton hotspot on an episode of "Man v. Food," to take on the 5-pound Eagle's Challenge. Because it had been undefeated, the challenge wasn't to eat the entire thing but to eat more than his competitor, a former employee named Chuck (Spoiler alert: Richman lost).
The restaurant developed its food challenges in a pretty neat way: Burgers keep getting bigger and bigger, and when one is finally finished by an intrepid challenger, a new tier is added and a new name is bestowed on the reigning behemoth. Challenges have included the Godzilla, the Cowabunga, the Reilly, and the Paul Jones.
It's not just the challenges that keep locals coming back, though. The Eagle's Deli is renowned for a friendly, fun atmosphere, and burgers so delicious that some say they don't even want to add condiments and miss any bit of the flavorful, juicy beef patties. If chicken is more your thing, the chipotle chicken sandwich gets some seriously high praise, too.
(617) 731-3232
1918 Beacon St, Brighton, MA 02135
Dirty Water Dough Co. (Multiple locations)
There's a good reason for the "Dirty Water" moniker, and it starts with the 1960s-era song of the same name. It was talking about the pollution in the Charles River and fun fact — none of the members of The Standells had ever even visited Boston. The Dirty Water Dough Co. is pretty unique in that it uses beer in lieu of water for its dough — a practice that goes back to the '60s and using beer in bread-making. The result is a crust that's crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
It's one of the best places in Boston to grab a pizza – something Guy Fieri learned firsthand for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," when he went into the kitchen to mix up some beer-based dough destined to be turned into a taco pizza. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and crumbled tortilla chips, the crust had Fieri raving. That one's still on the menu, and it's not alone in being a celebrated option for a meal that's as affordable as it is delicious.
Other favorites include the Steak 'n Cola, with cola-marinated steak, caramelized onions, and a few different cheeses. There's also mac and cheese pizzas, the Fenway Frank with (you guessed it) Fenway Franks, sauerkraut, mustard, onion, sweet relish, and cheese, along with meat-lovers and veggie-lovers options, too. Friendly service, a casual atmosphere, and creative, tasty pies make this one a definite favorite.
Multiple locations
Alive & Kicking Lobsters in Cambridge
There are a lot of outstanding lobster rolls to be found in the Northeast, but Alive & Kicking Lobsters is doing things a little differently. This out-of-the-way hole-in-the-wall swaps out the traditional roll for buttered toast.
It's also easy to miss, tucked away in a neighborhood where it's literally set up in a residential driveway, with a few picnic tables set up for customers' convenience. There's no real menu and no need for one, as it's the kind of place that locals love and tourists rarely find out about ... until it was featured on "Man Finds Food," Adam Richman's show about finding incredible local favorites exactly like this one.
The episode aired back in 2015, and over a decade later, customers are still reporting rave reviews for the lobster sandwich. The lobster bisque and clam chowder also get high praise, and the lobster here is so fresh and delicious that some advise skipping the others and heading here for what's described as the most authentic New England experience around. It's the lobster that's the star of the show here — and that's precisely why everyone loves it.
instagram.com/aliveandkickinglobsters
(617) 876-0451
269 Putnam Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139