This Boston Neighborhood Has Some Of The Most Traditional Italian Food In The Country

Nearly every city has its version of Little Italy, but Boston's North End could put most of them to shame. Even though it covers less than one square mile of land, the North End is home to some of the best Italian food in the country — and there's no shortage of options.

The historic, narrow streets are lined with local and family-owned businesses. You'll find pizza and pasta places aplenty, plus Italian regional specialities on many menus, and scores of traditional Italian desserts, too. There are multiple food tours here in the North End, and both tourists and locals line the sidewalks to get into must-try spots. However, most people don't mind waiting around because the area is incredibly charming.

The North End is Boston's oldest residential neighborhood and its history can be traced back to the 1600s. The glowing brick buildings and cobblestone streets have an olde worlde charm, and the area is surrounded by the harbor. It's the perfect setting for Italian-inspired summer festivals such as St Anthony's Feast on Labor Day, which fills the streets with great Italian food, parades, and entertainment. In winter, bundled-up groups spill out into the snow-covered streets after candlelit Italian dinners — the atmosphere is always buzzing, and the food is pretty amazing too.