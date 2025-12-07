This Boston Neighborhood Has Some Of The Most Traditional Italian Food In The Country
Nearly every city has its version of Little Italy, but Boston's North End could put most of them to shame. Even though it covers less than one square mile of land, the North End is home to some of the best Italian food in the country — and there's no shortage of options.
The historic, narrow streets are lined with local and family-owned businesses. You'll find pizza and pasta places aplenty, plus Italian regional specialities on many menus, and scores of traditional Italian desserts, too. There are multiple food tours here in the North End, and both tourists and locals line the sidewalks to get into must-try spots. However, most people don't mind waiting around because the area is incredibly charming.
The North End is Boston's oldest residential neighborhood and its history can be traced back to the 1600s. The glowing brick buildings and cobblestone streets have an olde worlde charm, and the area is surrounded by the harbor. It's the perfect setting for Italian-inspired summer festivals such as St Anthony's Feast on Labor Day, which fills the streets with great Italian food, parades, and entertainment. In winter, bundled-up groups spill out into the snow-covered streets after candlelit Italian dinners — the atmosphere is always buzzing, and the food is pretty amazing too.
Where to eat in Boston's North End
It's hard to narrow down the best Italian food spots in the North End, because they're all so different — and there are over 100 of them. Italian immigrants started to settle in the area in the 1860s, and by 1920 they made up over 90% of the population. The demographics have changed over the years, but the food is still predominantly authentic Italian.
Modern Pastry is a must. The family-owned bakery has been using the same recipes since 1930, and the cannolis are world famous. If you feel like getting into a debate, ask a local about Modern Pastry versus Mike's Pastry, the other crowded, family-run bakery you'll find right across the street. Started by Michael Mercogliano in 1946, Mike's offers cannolis that are also the stuff of legend. If you want to experience the first Italian café in Boston, hop to Caffé Vittoria, a four-story behemoth that is a testament to Italian America. Try the custard and pastry sfoglatella with your cappuccino.
When you start getting hungry for a full meal, Bricco is a solid option for regional specialities like Milanese veal osso bucco with saffron risotto. Arya Trattoria is another family-owned restaurant, famous for its polpette della nonna — aka meatballs, of course served simply with a tomato sauce (no spaghetti in sight) in true Italian style. Locals also love snug Parla for a slightly more modern take – try the handmade papardelle with braised lamb ragu. Mamma Maria is also considered one of the best restaurants in Boston. As for pizza, head straight for the original Pizzeria Regina, and Galleria Umberto is the spot for Sicilian style slices. Go with whatever looks good though — half the fun of the best Little Italy neighborhoods is wandering around.