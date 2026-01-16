4 Restaurant Chains Rumored To Use Frozen Steaks

When you dine out instead of making your own meal, there's a trade-off: What you gain in convenience, you lose in terms of knowledge and control. Customers rarely know exactly how their orders are made, and more restaurants rely on frozen food than you might guess — even for "premium" items like steak. We've rounded up four popular chain eateries that have been rumored to use frozen steaks.

Now, frozen meat is not a culinary sin by default, and restaurants that use it don't necessarily intend to trick customers out of a good meal. It's possible to cook a tasty steak while it's still frozen, and at chain restaurants, freezing foods prevents ingredient spoilage and food waste; id kitchen efficiency for faster service; and help cooks create consistent-tasting dishes at every location. Given the high cost of steak, it only makes sense that affordable, fast-casual chains might use frozen cuts. However, quality can still be all over the place, as evidenced by the restaurants we're covering today.

As you might imagine, none of the chains listed below have built their business on steak. Various reviews, testimonies from self-proclaimed employees, and other evidence suggest that their beef comes out of the freezer. These pieces of info don't replace official confirmations from the companies themselves, but they can help you decide if you really want to order that cheap piece of meat.