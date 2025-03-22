13 Dishes To Avoid Ordering At IHOP
IHOP may be associated with pancakes (and therefore breakfast or brunch). But the eatery actually serves an extensive menu, including burgers, salads, and sandwiches. Of course, not every item offered by the chain results in a gourmet experience. Whether it's because of flavor, texture, presentation, or a lack of accuracy, there are plenty of menu items worth skipping from IHOP.
Quite frankly, some IHOP dishes are all over the place. With that in mind, we've compiled a range of menu items — from omelettes to burgers — you should avoid from the chain based on negative customer reviews. This way, you'll be able to have your best dining experience. Since IHOP has plenty of tasty food, there's no need to waste time or taste buds on subpar options. By the time you finish reading this article, you'll know precisely which items aren't worth ordering from the restaurant. Here are 13 dishes to avoid ordering from IHOP.
Hash browns
The IHOP hash browns are available as a side a la carte or as a side with many of the brand's meals. The restaurant offers standard hash browns or a crispier option. Unfortunately, there are many issues with this potato dish, which seem to vary depending on the time and place (which is another problem entirely).
Reviewers mention the hash browns are often uncooked or frozen, which is pretty unpalatable given the price you're paying for the spuds. Other individuals leaned in a totally different direction, mentioning their hash browns were burned. Consequently, this means there's no standard experience when it comes to hash browns. If you order the potatoes at IHOP, you truly never know what you're going to get — whether they'll be overcooked or not cooked at all.
There are likely several hash brown mistakes made during the cooking process that lead to such varied results, such as overcrowding the pan or not par-cooking them beforehand. Unless you like a thrill, then, we suggest you save your money and avoid purchasing this food altogether when at IHOP.
Philly cheese steak stacker
IHOP offers a handful of sandwiches on its menu, including its Philly cheese steak stacker. This option has grilled sirloin steak, grilled onions, and melted American cheese on a roll, along with a side of your choosing. Of course, while cheese is an imperative part of any Philly cheesesteak recipe – it's in the name, after all — IHOP doesn't do a good job of nailing this particular ingredient.
One former patron stated the cheese was both hard and unmelted, and the entire sandwich was cold. Since part of the allure of this type of sandwich is that it's meant to be served warm and toasty, the frigid temperature undoubtedly ruined the taste and presentation. Another person said the meat and cheese were particularly unpleasant, noting it deserved a place at the bottom of any Philly cheese steak list. Seeing as the key name-sake ingredients of a Philly cheesesteak lack flavor and texture at the restaurant, it clearly doesn't measure up to the chain's better items, so you may want to order the sandwich from a different eatery.
Chicken fajita omelette
Buttermilk may be a top choice in pancakes, but did you know it's also the unexpected ingredient IHOP adds to its omelettes? The brand uses buttermilk to give its omelette a light and fluffy texture. Unfortunately, despite this addition, reviews of IHOP's chicken fajita omelette show customers across the country have had negative experiences when it comes to flavor and texture.
This egg dish features grilled chicken breast, poblano and red bell peppers, roasted onions, and a cheese blend, along with salsa, sour cream, and grilled Serrano pepper. While the ingredients sound promising and flavorful, the execution doesn't pan out. One review stated the eggs were dry and overcooked — indicating the buttermilk didn't quite do its job of improving the overall profile.
Another review mentioned several issues; the flavor of the entire dish was lacking, the eggs were overcooked, and there were hardly any peppers (the key ingredient in the omelette). This suggests the quality of the dish can differ significantly and lead to unpredictable dining experiences, which, based on the price, isn't something worth potentially wasting money on.
Hickory-smoked bacon strips
People have different preferences on how they like bacon; some like it nice and crispy, while others prefer it a little floppy. Regardless of your preference, IHOP is apt to mix up your bacon experience, so avoid ordering it from the chain.
The item seems to range by location and order, meaning you can't be too sure what you'll get. And while the quality of the hickory-smoked bacon strips isn't consistent, the dissatisfaction with the quality of the meat dish among patrons is. Customer reviews for the bacon are all over the place: Some shared it was burnt, some said it was undercooked, and others noted they experienced both extremes at the same time.
One customer noted they asked for crispy bacon, but received an order where half of the strips were crisp, while the other half was undercooked. Another review mentioned their bacon was black from being burnt, while another said the texture was hard and rubbery. Bacon is a beloved breakfast and brunch item, but the reviews are pretty conclusive. It's best to avoid it if you want to save yourself the disappointment in its flavor and texture.
Classic chicken sandwich
The classic chicken sandwich comes with your choice of a grilled or crispy chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, a four-cheese blend, avocado, and buttermilk ranch. On paper, this sandwich sounds like a hearty meal, one that offers a range of creamy rich flavors and crisp textures. However, given the risk you'll receive a less-than-ideal dish if ordered, this menu item is best if skipped.
One former patron mentioned the lettuce looked wilted and questionable, which may make you second guess the freshness (and quality) of the rest of the ingredients, too. You might also run into the issue of receiving the wrong chicken. As one reviewer noted, they ordered grilled chicken but got the crispy one instead. This may not seem like a big deal to some, but it's undeniably disappointing to receive the incorrect order.
On that note, order accuracy is a red flag to consider at IHOP, especially if you're ordering to-go or through an app, and aren't able to check the product beforehand. If you crave a tasty chicken sandwich, you may want to consider seeking out one of the most original chicken sandwiches you can find in the U.S. instead.
Classic eggs benedict
Eggs benedict can be a delicious, creamy, and savory dish when made well, but you won't get that if you order it at IHOP. After all, there's a reason why Anthony Bourdain cautioned against restaurant hollandaise sauce. The egg yolks needed to create this sauce can harbor a lot of bacteria while it sits around, thus increasing the risk of exposing diners to food poisoning. Of course, if the wise words of the late celebrity chef aren't enough to sway you, consider some of the negative customer reviews regarding this IHOP dish.
One review said they felt ill after eating the classic eggs benedict from IHOP — and that's phrasing it delicately. Other people mentioned there were issues with consistency and the quality of the ingredients. Another person noted they received a cold English muffin, which can be jarring when you have a warm egg and sauce. Someone else stated their eggs — the key ingredient of this dish — were so unappetizing they asked for them to be removed from the plate. From issues with the muffin, the eggs, and the sauce, nearly every element of the classic eggs benedict is worth avoiding from the restaurant chain.
The classic burger
There's nothing quite like a fresh and juicy burger. It can be satisfying and filling when done right. Unfortunately, the IHOP version doesn't hit the mark. While the photo on the website looks incredible, the reviews from prior customers indicate you should avoid the burgers at IHOP if you value palatable food.
The classic burger comes with a fairly standard assortment of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and IHOP sauce (plus a side). For starters, as we know from some other items on this list, the lettuce from IHOP can be questionable. There are worse offenses than the leafy green, though, including one person who mentioned their burger was raw in the middle. This can be quite a surprise, particularly if you didn't order it extra rare.
Others have described this dish as tasteless, though the main complaint appears to be its greasiness. Multiple people have complained about the oil factor, including one person who said their burger was so greasy that oily liquid was seeping out of the meat. As if that wasn't bad enough, that customer's side of fries was soggy, too. Because the meat quality is so unpredictable, there's simply no way to know if you're going to get a good burger or not. Restaurant burgers should be a treat when you order one, and the IHOP classic burger most certainly is not.
Turkey bacon strips
Turkey bacon strips can be ordered with two or four slices, as well as the side with a meal. Since the turkey bacon strips have almost half as many calories at the standard bacon option, it's an option worth considering for someone who's trying to find a slightly less nutritionally detrimental bacon option. When it comes to IHOP, however, the turkey bacon doesn't fare any better than its pork counterpart.
It's best to avoid it entirely, in fact, because the texture seems largely unpleasant across the board. Reviews have mentioned the turkey bacon from the chain can be rubbery, dry, or uncooked, which fully impacts the sensory experience and overall enjoyment. Because of these issues, you aren't as likely to enjoy the crisp and savory aspect you'd normally expect from bacon (whether it's pork or turkey). Furthermore, some customer reviews noted regular bacon was served instead of their ordered turkey bacon, which may be a major issue for several reasons (be it religious, dietary, or something else). It's not worth the price or the dissatisfaction, so save your cash and skip the turkey bacon.
Crispy shrimp
When you visualize any type of dish from IHOP, seafood probably doesn't come to your mind. Of course, there are a couple more reasons to sidestep the brand's version of crispy shrimp. The first is the shrimp-to-breading ratio, with one reviewer stating there was more breading than shrimp. While the crispy exterior adds an element of flavor and texture, you still want to be able to taste the seafood component first and foremost.
It's not just the dish's breading that's lacking, as some have stated the flavor is unfortunate, as well. One customer even felt the crustacean was simply disgusting (which are some strong words), with many others agreeing they wouldn't order seafood at the eatery. You can order the crispy shrimp by itself as an appetizer, or as a platter with fries or another side. Either way, the consensus is that the chain's crispy shrimp is something to avoid from IHOP. The quality isn't good enough to justify ordering it, and you don't get much product for the amount you pay.
Fresh berry crepes
The fresh berry crepes are a skip-worthy meal for multiple reasons. To start, the name is kind of misleading. You may think that you're going to get a crepe with different types of berries, but the fruit listed in the description is solely strawberries. A more accurate name would simply be fresh "strawberry" crepes. To add more confusion, some IHOP locations may actually include blueberries, so the ingredients can be difficult to keep track of depending on where you visit.
Still, the crepes are underwhelming and may leave you wanting more. If you're expecting any type of filling or sauce, you're out of luck. One Redditor explained they thought it came with more than just four folded crepes and sliced strawberries ... but that was it. Since the restaurant seems to constantly change its menu, too, you may not know whether you'll end up with the strawberries and cream crepe or some other past item.
Some crepes do have whipped cream or another type of filling, while others are plain, which only increases the puzzlement. Another Redditor said their order was drenched in oil or butter, which impacted the overall texture. Heed our advice, then, and stay away from the crepe dishes at IHOP. Given it doesn't deliver a tasty berry crepe experience, stick with ordering the chain's pancakes instead.
Seasonal fresh fruit
Fruit is an issue at the pancake house, so it's no surprise that more than one fruit-based dish made it onto our list of dishes to avoid ordering at IHOP. The photo of a seasonal fresh fruit side on the IHOP website depicts a dish with strawberries, pineapple, grapes, oranges, and cantaloupe. But according to one social media user, the reality was far from fresh.
It doesn't help that some of these fruits aren't the easiest to work with, either. Berries are a delicate fruit that can be hard to keep fresh, whether you eat them at home or a restaurant. Melon (like cantaloupe), meanwhile, can emit ethylene gas that can make the fruits around it rot quicker, so it's best to store these fruits alone. Case in point: One TikToker shared a video of their fruit salad with a moldy grape and a gaping hole. A person on Reddit mentioned the fruit smelled awful, meaning it triggered multiple unpleasant sensory components in one (taste, aroma, and presentation).
It's difficult to say how long the food stays chopped and prepped. But it's improbable to expect IHOP is looking over every single piece of fruit before serving it to you. Since its name says seasonal, it's also hard to know what exactly you'll get and when, so err on the safe side and skip the fruit.
Buttermilk crispy chicken strips
Chicken strips are generally a safe food for people of all ages, from kids to adults, so it can be extremely disappointing when a familiar favorite doesn't taste or look good. Unfortunately, IHOP's chicken tenders are yet another item that you should forgo the next time you're there. The chain eatery has buttermilk chicken strips with fries as well as a chicken and waffles option (both use chicken strips), which yield unpleasant results and negative reviews.
One Redditor shared a photo of dry-looking tenders, explaining they were indeed rock solid. Meanwhile, a TikTok video showed chicken and waffles looking very crisp and over-fried, which seems to happen quite often. You also might run into the issue of small or inconsistent-sized strips.
While it's hard to mess up a beloved dish like chicken strips, IHOP's unfortunate performance simply doesn't deliver an appetizing result. Even if they did taste spectacular, the appearance is extremely off putting, so steer clear.
Spicy poblano omelette
The spicy poblano omelette has fire-roasted poblano peppers, red bell peppers, onions, shredded beef, a cheese blend, fresh avocado, poblano cream, and chopped Serrano peppers. Now, the IHOP website depicts this as a large, stuffed, incredible-looking egg dish loaded with fresh produce and sauce. But that's not how you'll get it in person.
One person on Yelp shared a photo of a thoroughly rotten avocado in their dish. We're not talking a single brown spot or fiber, but dark, disgusting-looking black spots spread across every single avocado slice — indicating the fruit was in a state of decay. We're not sure how it passed quality control, but there are several tips for buying and picking avocados (like checking for signs of mold among them) which IHOP should consider to enhance the customer experience.
Another former customer mentioned the sauce they received looked nothing like the photo on IHOP's website, and shared a picture of the dish they received (with many commenting they hoped the person refused the meal because it looks so bad). Between issues with ingredient quality, presentation, and consistency, the spicy poblano omelette is a dish to avoid at IHOP.