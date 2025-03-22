13 Dishes To Avoid Ordering At IHOP

The IHOP hash browns are available as a side a la carte or as a side with many of the brand's meals. The restaurant offers standard hash browns or a crispier option. Unfortunately, there are many issues with this potato dish, which seem to vary depending on the time and place (which is another problem entirely).

Reviewers mention the hash browns are often uncooked or frozen, which is pretty unpalatable given the price you're paying for the spuds. Other individuals leaned in a totally different direction, mentioning their hash browns were burned. Consequently, this means there's no standard experience when it comes to hash browns. If you order the potatoes at IHOP, you truly never know what you're going to get — whether they'll be overcooked or not cooked at all.

There are likely several hash brown mistakes made during the cooking process that lead to such varied results, such as overcrowding the pan or not par-cooking them beforehand. Unless you like a thrill, then, we suggest you save your money and avoid purchasing this food altogether when at IHOP.