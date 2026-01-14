What You Need To Know Before Refreshing Your Countertops With Contact Paper

Even though contact paper is a temporary fix, you'll be looking at the design you choose for a while, unless you decide to immediately remove the paper, of course. Try to pick a color that echoes others used in your kitchen, such as one that complements the color of your flooring, backsplash, curtains, or even the artwork on the walls. If you prefer patterns or designs, make sure the one you choose isn't so busy that it will overwhelm the kitchen. If you already have installed kitchen wallpaper in a fun retro pattern, you might want to choose a more neutral, solid color for your counters.

The brand and type of contact paper you choose is also really important. Cheap, low-quality paper, like the kind you'd find at the dollar store, isn't meant to be used on surfaces like countertops, which get a lot of wear and tear. If you install inexpensive paper, it may be more likely to rip or become water damaged right away. You might also encounter frustrating installation challenges like the paper ripping, folding over, or wrinkling as you install it. Instead, spend some time researching quality brands and reading customer reviews. Take a look at blogs and social media posts to get pro recommendations for the best contact paper for kitchen countertops. You want a brand that can withstand friction from pots, pans, cutting boards, and kitchen appliances, and that is resistant to water damage and scratches. It should also be easy to clean. FunStick countertop contact paper is often recommended by DIY bloggers, and it's a waterproof, renter-friendly option.