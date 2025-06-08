The Cheap Trick To Protect Your Kitchen Cabinets For The Long Haul

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Two things are vital to avoid the financial headaches of kitchen upgrades: One, that we explore ideas for kitchen-design updates on a budget, and two, that once we do invest in upgrades, we protect them as best as we can for as long as we can. We need to know things like which kitchen appliance brands break down, and what materials are most durable for everything from counters to chairs. Kitchen cabinets are a huge piece of this puzzle — not only do they provide crucial storage space, but they also make up a big portion of your kitchen walls, so their aesthetics matter. They're pricey, so whether you've just updated them or don't want to have to for a while, it's worth considering how to protect them — and how to do so affordably. The answer is surprisingly simple: shelf liners.

Shelf liners can be sticky contact paper, plastic, or vinyl. Their key function is to protect the materials inside your cabinets. Consider how often your cabinet shelves get banged up as doors slam, cans scrape in, and pan lids drag out. Shelf liners are a barrier against dings and scratches. They also keep water damage and spills from damaging shelves, and are easier and cheaper to take off and wash, or replace. They even keep cabinet contents tidy by being non-slip — which also means fewer things rolling and slamming around in there. Some options even ward off bugs and mold, while others offer decorative elements.