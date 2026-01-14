Why Spinach Soufflé Disappeared From Home Kitchens

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On the unofficial Egg Difficulty Spectrum, fried egg sits below omelet, and omelet sits below soufflé. "To this day, when I see a soufflé rising, I'm mesmerized," Michelin-starred French chef Eric Ripert tells The New York Times. "I'm just like a kid again." Indeed, beyond its delicate, airy texture and rich flavor, the hallmark of this old school dish is its theatrical impressivo. Soufflés comprise a crème patisserie (egg yolk base) beaten into a meringue and baked in individual ramekins, a once-popular side dish that has fallen out of favor due in part to its daunting reputation among unacquainted home cooks. More specifically, the elegant, somewhat retro spinach soufflé receded from a mid-20th-century status-symbol dish to a relic of elevated dinners past.

The dish's conception traces back to early-1700s France. Indeed, the word "soufflé" itself comes from the French "souffler," meaning "to puff," and the dish remained popular in France throughout the 1800s. In the early through mid-1900s, soufflés emerged in the U.S. as a fashionable fixture of the fine dining scene, appearing on menus at revered New York City establishments like the Biltmore and the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Spinach soufflé remained a common fixture on holiday dinner tables through the 1950s and 1970s, but somewhere around the late '70s, the dish seems to have eventually left the stage to easier-to-prepare dishes that prioritized stress-free hosting.