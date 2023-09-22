Sautéed Shallots Are A Key Ingredient In Julia Child's Spinach Soufflé

Esteemed cook and television personality Julia Child was enormously influential in popularizing French cooking in America in the 1900s. Child co-authored two volumes of the seminal "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which, if you don't already have copies in your kitchen, we'll wait while you order some. Because of her highly-developed abilities as a cook and reliability as a recipe source, it's always advisable to make Child's version of any dish first and apply your own modifications later. So, when she suggests in Volume 1 to include shallots in a spinach soufflé (more accurately, Soufflé aux Épinards) in lieu of onions, do it now and thank her later.

Why should you cook with shallots? Well, there's both a long answer and a short one. First, it gives you an opportunity to stand over a pan and smell thinly sliced shallots sautéing in butter, which is one of life's most rare and exalted pleasures (if you know, you know). Beyond that, shallots' taste is more elevated than their bigger brethren: More complex, more delicate, and more je ne sais quois. We'll get to the long answer in a minute.