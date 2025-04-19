12 Simple Tips To Guarantee Perfect Roast Potatoes Every Time

There are few dishes that are universally loved, but you'd undoubtedly feel hard done by if someone vehemently opposed the humble roast potato. Boasting a delectably crispy crust and delightfully fluffy interior, a perfectly cooked roast potato is pretty hard to beat, offering unrivaled satisfaction in a fuss-free package. And, though we all have different ideas of just what exactly qualifies as a 'perfect' roast potato, there are a few certain features that every great roast potato should have, including textural contrast between inside and outside, an inviting golden brown coating, and a wonderful depth of flavor. With so many takes on this dinnertime classic and an overwhelming array of recipes readily available, it can be tricky to know just what is necessary for achieving a successful batch of golden-brown roasties that are good enough to have your guests consistently coming back for more.

Amidst the array of information out there, there persists a handful of tips and tricks that truly do make all the difference. Mostly small, sometimes even ostensibly inconsequential, tweaks can take your homemade roasties to the next level, from picking the right type of potato to perfecting the amount of movement needed to craft that moreish crust. So, whether it's your first time attempting roast potatoes at home or you want to up your game slightly, here are 12 tips you need to take them from a solid side to the star of the show.