Pastry Professionals Share 15 Common Soufflé Mistakes And How To Avoid Them

Every home cook is looking for the pièce de resistance for their dining table. For some, it's a towering cake, complete with elaborate decorations and delicately piped buttercream frosting. For others, it's a roast that looks like it came out of a 5-star restaurant. But one other item that deserves a spot in this category is the soufflé. A soufflé is a French dish that is primarily composed of egg whites, as well as a sweet or savory batter. It's light, airy, fluffy, and towers over the dish that it's cooked in, and seemingly never fails to impress the folks gathered around your table.

However, like other egg white-based dishes (think meringues), soufflé can be rather tricky to master in the kitchen. But luckily, I've recruited some baking professionals, including recipe developer Imsen Senouci and pastry chef Yohann Le Bescond, to help identify some of the places where you may go wrong with this show-stopping dish, and how to step up your soufflé game to ensure that your next one won't fall flat.