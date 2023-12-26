The Folding Mistake That's Causing Your Soufflés To Fall Flat

A soufflé is the Mount Everest of the baking world, a dish that many cooks dream of perfecting. The key to a successful, well-risen soufflé lies in several factors, from the ingredients to the utensils used and the oven temperature. But the technique is also of utmost importance, specifically, the folding process. At the heart of this folding procedure is a common yet critical mistake that's the reason for most soufflés that fall flat — overmixing in an attempt to create a homogeneous batter.

When it comes to making a soufflé, the goal is to incorporate air into the mixture, which is what gives the soufflé its signature rise and light, airy texture. The process starts with creating a flavorful base and beating the egg whites. Then comes the crucial part of folding in the egg whites. Egg whites are whipped to create a network of air bubbles, and these bubbles are what will expand in the oven, causing the soufflé to rise. However, in an attempt to achieve a smooth, lump-free batter, many bakers vigorously mix the beaten egg whites into the base. This overzealous mixing pops the air bubbles, leading to a deflated and dense soufflé. The desire for a perfectly uniform mixture becomes the downfall of the dish. Understanding the balance in folding is key. You want to blend the egg whites thoroughly enough to avoid large pockets of whites in the final mixture, but not so much that you lose the airiness.