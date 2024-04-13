The Egg White Trick To Take Chocolate Soufflés To The Next Level (Literally)
Few desserts are as grand and decadent as a soufflé. Flavor it with chocolate and top it with orange sauce, and you have a treat that's as visually stunning as it is delicious. These classic French show-stoppers have earned a reputation for their impressive rise and melt-in-your-mouth texture. But to achieve that delicate, airy ascent, you need not only the right ingredients but also the proper technique. Enter the egg white trick.
When you whip egg whites to prepare a meringue, the protein molecules form networks that trap air in tiny bubbles which expand during baking, giving soufflés their signature rise. But that's only half the story. The other half is about sugar, an essential ingredient when added to the egg whites. Sugar brings sweetness but, more importantly, helps stabilize the egg white. Here's where the egg white trick comes into play: Instead of using regular granulated sugar that most recipes call for, go for confectioner's sugar, aka, powdered sugar.
Unlike granulated sugar, powdered sugar dissolves quickly and easily into the egg whites, thanks to its fine powder form. This means it can absorb more water faster, making the egg structure even more solid and therefore stable enough to hold the maximum amount of air. This ensures your soufflés rise beautifully in the oven and maintain their airy texture and impressive height. As an add-on benefit, powdered sugar produces a smoother mixture, unlike the granulated alternative, which can result in a grainy texture.
How to whip egg whites with confectioner's sugar
We get it, preparing soufflé can be difficult, especially whipping the egg whites, but with a little know-how, it's actually quite simple. Start by separating your egg whites from the yolks and placing them in a clean, dry bowl (glass or stainless steel, preferably). Position the bowl under your stand mixer with a whisk and start whipping at a low speed. As the egg whites begin to foam, increase the speed gradually. Once soft peaks form, add in the powdered sugar little by little as you continue whipping the mixture.
Your target is to get to the hard peak stage where the mixture firms up and holds its shape. But be careful not to overmix as that can cause the whites to lose their volume and prevent your soufflé from rising in the oven. Once your egg whites are whipped to perfection, gently fold them into your chocolate soufflé batter in three phases. Be sure to do this gently to preserve as much of that airy goodness as possible. From here, your soufflé batter is ready to go into the oven, where those whipped egg whites will work their magic, transforming your dessert into a masterpiece of height and texture.