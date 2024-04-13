The Egg White Trick To Take Chocolate Soufflés To The Next Level (Literally)

Few desserts are as grand and decadent as a soufflé. Flavor it with chocolate and top it with orange sauce, and you have a treat that's as visually stunning as it is delicious. These classic French show-stoppers have earned a reputation for their impressive rise and melt-in-your-mouth texture. But to achieve that delicate, airy ascent, you need not only the right ingredients but also the proper technique. Enter the egg white trick.

When you whip egg whites to prepare a meringue, the protein molecules form networks that trap air in tiny bubbles which expand during baking, giving soufflés their signature rise. But that's only half the story. The other half is about sugar, an essential ingredient when added to the egg whites. Sugar brings sweetness but, more importantly, helps stabilize the egg white. Here's where the egg white trick comes into play: Instead of using regular granulated sugar that most recipes call for, go for confectioner's sugar, aka, powdered sugar.

Unlike granulated sugar, powdered sugar dissolves quickly and easily into the egg whites, thanks to its fine powder form. This means it can absorb more water faster, making the egg structure even more solid and therefore stable enough to hold the maximum amount of air. This ensures your soufflés rise beautifully in the oven and maintain their airy texture and impressive height. As an add-on benefit, powdered sugar produces a smoother mixture, unlike the granulated alternative, which can result in a grainy texture.