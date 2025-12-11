10 Foods And Drinks To Have On Hand For Stress-Free Holiday Hosting

There's something about a fancy cracker that feels a little gourmet. Whether it's studded with shards of nuts and tiny bits of dried fruit or sprinkled with seeds, there's something elevated about it. On that note, bread is just as versatile, with a variety of styles, shapes, and flavors available at most bakeries. Even better, both of these carby foods are carriers for plenty of other tasty treats, like cheese and dips.

If people are feeling a little peckish but you're not planning to make a full-blown meal, the right assortment of crackers or bread and co. can really shift the atmosphere. Meanwhile, if you do have plans for a complete meal, they'll tide people over so you can finish up any last-minute tasks. Crackers typically come packaged in plastic sleeves, so as long as each sleeve is sealed, they'll keep forever in your pantry. Bread isn't quite as shelf-stable, but you can definitely keep a sliced loaf from your favorite bakery in the freezer to pull out when unexpected guests show up.

If your friends and family are on the no-carb or low-carb train, or have a gluten intolerance, there are plenty of options for them, too. Crackers made with assorted flours, nuts, and seeds are increasingly available, and most stores carry at least some bread alternatives to keep customers satisfied. Try Rustic Bakery Organic Sourdough Crackers, Fig and Olive Raincoast Crisps, or Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers.