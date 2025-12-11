10 Foods And Drinks To Have On Hand For Stress-Free Holiday Hosting
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Some people just seem to have a knack for hosting. Whether planned or unexpected, they're always ready with snacks, drinks, and a charming atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. While some people appear to have an extra active hosting gene, for the most part, it's just a matter of being prepared. If you're always stressing out during the holidays — taking numerous shopping trips and with too many items on your to-do list — you're in the right place.
We've put together a list of food and drink supplies to have on hand during the holiday season (and anytime really), ensuring you can enjoy the time with your guests without running around like a headless chicken. Pick up these handy items, and we promise things will run more smoothly. Now, we can't guarantee the same about the content of the conversations at the table, but at the very least, people will have something else to do with their mouths than start up a debate. Read on for the food and drink items you should have on hand for stress-free holiday hosting.
Artisanal crackers and bread
There's something about a fancy cracker that feels a little gourmet. Whether it's studded with shards of nuts and tiny bits of dried fruit or sprinkled with seeds, there's something elevated about it. On that note, bread is just as versatile, with a variety of styles, shapes, and flavors available at most bakeries. Even better, both of these carby foods are carriers for plenty of other tasty treats, like cheese and dips.
If people are feeling a little peckish but you're not planning to make a full-blown meal, the right assortment of crackers or bread and co. can really shift the atmosphere. Meanwhile, if you do have plans for a complete meal, they'll tide people over so you can finish up any last-minute tasks. Crackers typically come packaged in plastic sleeves, so as long as each sleeve is sealed, they'll keep forever in your pantry. Bread isn't quite as shelf-stable, but you can definitely keep a sliced loaf from your favorite bakery in the freezer to pull out when unexpected guests show up.
If your friends and family are on the no-carb or low-carb train, or have a gluten intolerance, there are plenty of options for them, too. Crackers made with assorted flours, nuts, and seeds are increasingly available, and most stores carry at least some bread alternatives to keep customers satisfied. Try Rustic Bakery Organic Sourdough Crackers, Fig and Olive Raincoast Crisps, or Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers.
Fancy chips
Chips have long been a party staple, but if you want to take it up a notch, consider splashing out for something a little more gourmet. There are plenty of chip brands on the market taking this classic snack to new levels, incorporating unique ingredients and flavor profiles to make them one of a kind. It doesn't get much simpler than opening the bag and dumping it into a serving bowl, but you can also serve a dip or two on the side to enhance the experience. The harder part is resisting them before your guests arrive ...
Kettle chips are an obvious option, made by batch-frying sliced potatoes at a lower temperature, resulting in an extra thick bite with an almost caramelized taste. It's certainly distinct from ordinary Lay's. The Kettle Brand has a wide range of flavors, with unique options like Truffle & Sea Salt and Habanero Lime. Plus, you can choose chips fried in avocado oil for a healthier take.
Other products like Terra Chips are made with an assortment of different vegetables, including sweet potato, parsnips, and beets, making them a fun twist on standard potato chips. If you have access to a grocery store with European products, the Torres brand from Spain goes full gourmet with flavors like Jamon Iberico, Caviar, or Sparkling Wine. Similarly, if you can track down Bret's from France, the company has delicious choices like Camembert or Porcini.
Dips, spreads, and jams
To go with your assortment of artisanal crackers, chips, cheeses, and the like, a selection of dips, spreads, jams, or jellies make an excellent accompaniment. Chips and dips are an obvious paring, and there are many combinations to choose from. Go for tortilla chips with salsa and guacamole, or stick with potato chips and caramelized onion dip. There's no need to make the dips from scratch either; check out Tasting Table's ranking of Trader Joe's dips to find your match.
Meanwhile, it's easy to enhance a cracker with a spread of hot pepper jelly and a smear of cream cheese. Fig preserves pair well with cheddar, and a fruity option like cranberry jelly goes with your wheel of Brie. You don't need to go above and beyond, as long as you pick a versatile jelly or jam that will work with what you have.
Try serving other tasty spreads with your crackers, like olive tapenade, which boasts salty, briny flavors. French rillettes or pâtés are an excellent option to add a gourmet flair too. Typically made with meat or fish ingredients, they'll keep your guests satisfied while you put the finishing touches to your meal — or, serve them with a crusty baguette for a stress-free appetizer.
Olives and other pickled snacks
Bite-size snacks like pickles and olives make an excellent finger food for your hosting needs. They come canned or jarred so you can always have some in your pantry, and they keep for a while even once they're open. These salty bites are perfect for the time leading up to a meal, when appetites are starting to grow. The salty, briny flavors whet your appetite for the food to come, or make a satisfying pairing for some afternoon drinks.
Just transfer a selection of olives (think green, black, spicy, dry cured, or stuffed) into a bowl, then add some toothpicks and an extra bowl for pits, and you're set. Meanwhile though classic pickles made with cucumbers are the standard, you can pick up an assortment of pickled vegetables to add to the spread. Turnip, green beans, and pearl onions all make a great crunchy snack. Stock your pantry with an assortment of choices, like Moroccan Dry Cured Black Olives, Pimento Stuffed Green Olives, and Maille Cornichons for all your holiday hosting needs.
Nuts and dried fruit
The best snack foods are both sweet and salty, and you'll be checking off those boxes if you pick up a selection of nuts and dried fruit. While you can buy a pre-made package of a trail mix-like product, making your own assortment is easy and gives you more flexibility, whether you're setting out snacks or adding toasted nuts to a salad. Plus, you can keep both items stocked in your pantry, so that you always have them on hand.
Almonds, pistachios, cashews, and peanuts are just some examples of nuts that are total crowd-pleasers and easy to serve. Meanwhile, you can choose dried fruits like dates, apricots, figs, and mango for a sweet and chewy match. If you want to go a step further, nuts and dried fruits are a natural complement to a cheese and charcuterie board, but they fare just as well without these accompaniments if you're short on time or have a big meal planned ahead. Keep it simple with a jar of Planters Deluxe Salted Mix Nuts, 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Mango, and Nature's Eat Sun Dried Turkish Apricots.
Cheese and cured meat
Of course, the ultimate spread includes an assortment of cheese and charcuterie, but if you've got a lot of things going on, what with hosting a bunch of people, then setting it all up can be more stressful than not. Save yourself some time by picking up ready-made charcuterie or cheese boards from your local deli, or stick to a small but carefully curated selection.
For example, a chunk of Parmigiano Reggiano drizzled with extra virgin olive oil makes the ultimate savory, umami rich bite. Add a wedge of sharp cheddar or Brie, and you're set — there's no need for a wide selection of cheeses. Président Triple Cream Brie and Kerrygold Aged Cheddar are both a solid bet.
Meanwhile, you could pick up a variety of cured meats to add to the spread, like prosciutto, bresaola, and speck, but even something as simple as a dried salami stick will do the trick. Cut it into slices to serve alongside the cheese and you'll satisfy any desires for salty meat snacks. Salami sticks or French saucisson sec (artisanal dried sausages) keep for ages, so you can make a point to always have some in stock for when you're hosting.
Fun NA drinks
While some people might see a party as an occasion to imbibe, alcohol isn't part of the equation for others. It's always nice to have a selection of non-alcoholic drinks to offer your guests, so you don't have to resort to pointing them toward the kitchen sink for a drink. Nowadays, there are so many more options than soft drinks and juice available for anyone who doesn't consume alcohol, though you can include the requisite classics if desired, like Coca-Cola and orange juice.
Fun drinks like kombucha, iced tea, sparkling waters, and canned mocktails add a festive touch to any occasion, and come in a wide range of flavors for every taste. Some popular options include Spindrift and Maison Perrier's mocktail-flavored sparkling waters, Recess' sleek cans of Zero Proof Craft Mocktails, and Liquid Remedy's sugar-free kombucha.
You'll also increasingly find adaptogen drinks on the market, which are infused with ingredients like plants and (non-psychedelic) mushrooms to create a relaxing and pleasant mood for the consumer. For example, Juni Sparkling Adaptogen Drinks are made with green tea and come in tasty flavors like peach, raspberry, tropical, and lemon. Whatever you choose, set out some chic glasses for serving.
A selection of booze
Hosting is a great occasion to bring out the bottles of booze, but you don't need a fully stocked bar cart to make it work. Depending on the occasion, number of guests, and your own drinking habits, your range of alcohol can vary accordingly. For example, If you are a regular drinker and like variety, it makes more sense to pick up a wider selection, since you'll end up consuming it over time anyway.
If you're inviting a crowd over for a party, you'll want to have several options, like beer, wine, and a couple of choices of hard liquors and mixers. You could serve one clear and one dark option, like vodka and rum, to cover a few bases in the mixed drinks categories. Alternatively, you can pre-batch a festive cocktail, minimizing the amount of bottles you need to leave out on the table. Sangria is another simple option that checks a few boxes in the flavor spectrum, and can easily be prepared ahead of time.
Meanwhile, if it's just a dinner party, you can stick to serving beer and wine. Consider having sparkling wine as an aperitif, and both red and white options on the table during the meal time. No matter the selection you land on, be sure to follow some basic calculations to determine how many drinks you'll need for your party, to ensure you don't run dry before the end.
Something sweet
Who doesn't love a sweet treat? There's nothing like going to someone's house and indulging in a sugary snack, so return the favor by making sure you always have something sweet to serve your guests. If you're hosting a dinner party, chances are you have plans for the dessert course, whether you're baking a cake or picking something up at the bakery. But it doesn't have to be that elaborate. Stock chocolate covered almonds, cocoa dusted truffles, or tea biscuits on hand for unexpected occasions, or when you want to keep your event low key and stress-free.
If you have friends or family coming over in the afternoon for a cup of tea, there's no need to bake a pie. Just put out a bowl of chocolates or a plate of packaged cookies and you're good to go. Traditional European cookies like Petit Écolier, Lotus Biscoff, or Walker's Shortbread satisfy sweet tooths with zero effort. Costco's mini chocolate chip cookies are an easy option to keep on hand too — just store them in an airtight container in the freezer and pull them out before your guests arrive. Meanwhile, for a rich, chocolatey treat, you can't go wrong with Whole Foods Market's Organic Chocolate Truffles, Dark Chocolate Almonds, or Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels.
Tea and coffee
Whether you drink multiple cups a day or don't touch either beverage, it's a good idea to have tea and coffee on hand if you're planning to host. Both beverages are sure to come in handy whether guests are staying for a few nights or just stopping by for the afternoon.
Caffeinated and herbal teas are a great option to serve in the morning and between or after meals. Many people enjoy a warm drink in the evening, making a pot of tea a nice way to slowly conclude the night. You don't need to have dozens of options, either; simply stick to a classic black tea and one herbal tea, or buy a mixed box to have a small assortment, such as Twinings Tea Classics Collection Variety Sampler.
As for coffee, some people like to have a cup after an evening of indulging, and if your overnight guests are coffee drinkers, it's best to keep them caffeinated (for everyone's sake). If you don't drink coffee, you can stick to buying ground beans, like a bag of Starbucks Medium Roast Coffee, and using a minimal brewing method like a pour-over or French press. On the other hand, if you also consume it, then be sure to have an extra supply of beans or pods to ensure everyone gets a cup.