The Secret To Enjoying Costco's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies At Peak Freshness

Among its many oversized offerings, Costco fans can't seem to get enough of the Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies. We even placed them in our ranking of Costco bakery cookies. The biggest problem, though, is that the little treats come in a pack of 60, and while we can certainly polish off a dozen or so in one sitting, it seems unlikely that all 60 will disappear before that dreaded window of cookie freshness disappears.

According to our taste test, the mini cookies are super soft during the first and second day, which is most likely due to them coming straight out of the Costco ovens, but by day three, we found that the cookies were approaching the dark side of too firm. To combat this, we recommend enjoying what you will during those first few days and then popping the rest in the freezer. As long as those bad boys are transferred into an airtight container, you can store cookies in the freezer for about eight to 12 months, though they'll probably heat up and taste best within the first three to six months.