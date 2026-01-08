I Tried And Ranked Everything In Taco Bell's New Volcano Sauce Lineup

Dear readers, I'm happy to report that since testing the full lineup of Hot Ones hot sauces, I need to amend the claim that I'm not spice-tolerant; I'm now convinced I can handle anything the spicy food industry will throw at me. Perhaps it's a naive notion, but still, it's one I'll stand by until I'm proven wrong. Well, a new heat source has just hit everyone's favorite late-night fast food chain. It threatens to deliver levels of spice that'll perk up even the most seasoned spice guru.

So, if you're in search of a new way to warm up this January, look no further than Taco Bell and its brand-new Volcano Sauce. The sauce is an updated rendition of Taco Bell's fan-favorite Lava Sauce, and it promises to pack more heat than its predecessor, perfect for consumers craving bold kicks of spice. The sauce's release is highlighted in one new menu item, and rewards members can get their hands on five additional items featuring the condiment. I headed into my local Taco Bell on release day (January 8) to try and rank the full lineup, based on how much the sauce in question elevates the item. Does my stomach hate me for loading up on Taco Bell at 10:30 a.m.? Yes. But, hey, it's all in the name of timely journalism.