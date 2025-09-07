How To Order Taco Bell Nachos BellGrande So They Stay Crunchy

If you want Tex-Mex cheap and on the go, there's perhaps no better option than Taco Bell. The chain is known for its tacos, burritos, and nachos, the latter of which can be a particularly fun pick-me-up for fans of salty, spicy food. Perhaps the most famous of Taco Bell's nacho offerings is its Nachos BellGrande, which coats tortilla chips in seasoned beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, beans, and tomatoes. While this makes for a delicious combination, all of the toppings can sometimes make the nachos get soggy, especially if you don't live extremely close to a Taco Bell and are taking them home rather than eating them in the car. Luckily, to avoid soggy nachos, all you have to do is order the chips and the toppings separately.

Though most appreciate the separation of the nachos and the toppings, some Taco Bell fans like it when their nachos get soggy. If you belong to that camp, this hack probably isn't for you, but it's perfect for those who like their chips crisp and crunchy. Additionally, it makes planning ahead easier. For example, if you'd like to treat family or friends to a Nachos BellGrande, you can purchase it in advance and save it for later without having to be concerned about the texture being impacted by a long wait.