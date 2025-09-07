How To Order Taco Bell Nachos BellGrande So They Stay Crunchy
If you want Tex-Mex cheap and on the go, there's perhaps no better option than Taco Bell. The chain is known for its tacos, burritos, and nachos, the latter of which can be a particularly fun pick-me-up for fans of salty, spicy food. Perhaps the most famous of Taco Bell's nacho offerings is its Nachos BellGrande, which coats tortilla chips in seasoned beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, beans, and tomatoes. While this makes for a delicious combination, all of the toppings can sometimes make the nachos get soggy, especially if you don't live extremely close to a Taco Bell and are taking them home rather than eating them in the car. Luckily, to avoid soggy nachos, all you have to do is order the chips and the toppings separately.
Though most appreciate the separation of the nachos and the toppings, some Taco Bell fans like it when their nachos get soggy. If you belong to that camp, this hack probably isn't for you, but it's perfect for those who like their chips crisp and crunchy. Additionally, it makes planning ahead easier. For example, if you'd like to treat family or friends to a Nachos BellGrande, you can purchase it in advance and save it for later without having to be concerned about the texture being impacted by a long wait.
More Taco Bell nacho hacks
With a popular restaurant like Taco Bell, there are bound to be tons of ordering hacks cooked up by fans of the chain, and the split order hack is not the only one to involve Taco Bell's nachos. For instance, when listing Taco Bell ordering hacks, Tasting Table writer Amy Bell suggested upgrading your nachos by swapping out the beef for any other meat you prefer or even adding lettuce and veggies to make it into a taco salad. In addition, Bell says you can make a cheese sauce, rather like a Rotel dip, by ordering both the beans and chips separately and combining all the other ingredients into a cheesy dipping sauce.
On the other hand, some Taco Bell fans insist on avoiding the Nachos BellGrande altogether thanks to its price. This is because while the Nachos BellGrande is $6.99 (in the Cincinnati area), the chain also offers Loaded Beef Nachos for just $2.99. While the Loaded Beef Nachos are a smaller portion size, it still suits many hungry diners just fine, and the only thing it lacks that the Nachos BellGrande has is tomatoes. You can add these for only $0.55, making it still much cheaper than the other option. This pricing landed the Nachos BellGrande last in Tasting Table's ranking of chain restaurant nachos, and if you aren't feeling particularly hungry, the Loaded Beef Nachos are probably a better option.