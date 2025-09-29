Here's How To Recreate Taco Bell's Discontinued Lava Sauce Through A Secret Menu Order

Mild, Hot, Fire, or Diablo? This is the question that divides Taco Bell fans, with everyone having an opinion on which of the chain's sauces is the best. But to some customers, those plastic packets can't hold a candle to one dearly departed condiment: Lava Sauce. Luckily, you can create a pretty convincing substitute by mixing Taco Bell's nacho cheese and Fire sauce together.

Taco Bell is something of a king in the realm of discontinued fast food items that still have cult followings, and Lava Sauce has been sadly missing from the chain since the mid-2010s. The creamy condiment was much like a spicy nacho cheese sauce. There's no word yet on if and when Lava Sauce will come back for good, but Taco Bell still sells gooey cups of nacho cheese that can be ordered on the side and poured over any item. Add some heat from two or three packets of Taco Bell's Fire sauce, and you have a Lava Sauce taste-alike for under two dollars.

While this hack for ordering at Taco Bell couldn't be simpler, it's harder to faithfully recreate the menu items that made Lava Sauce famous, such as the Volcano Double Beef Burrito, Volcano Taco, and Volcano Nachos. These were all part of Taco Bell's discontinued Volcano Menu, which was brought back to the U.S. for a brief moment in 2023 before vanishing again. However, using your DIY sauce, you can whip up a reasonable facsimile of these three spicy entrees.