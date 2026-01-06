The Major Downside Of Using A Stainless Steel Cutting Board

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Don't get us wrong, stainless steel cutting boards have their merits. On a maintenance note, they're easy to keep clean, and don't hold onto stains as fiercely as plastic boards. They also don't require regular seasoning, which is a major convenience factor over wooden boards. For aesthetically-minded home cooks, they perpetuate a sleek, contemporary vibe sitting on the countertop. These boards are made from food-grade stainless steel, often 304 steel, the material used in professional restaurants and hospitals. They're the real deal — which is a good thing, considering Michelin-starred chef David Chang of the Momofuku empire will judge you by what cutting boards you own. But, alas, that low-maintenance makeup comes with a fatal hamartia: Stainless steel cutting boards wreak havoc on your knives.

As your sharpened, prized knife blades slice into ingredients, chop after chop, that direct contact with the stainless steel gradually (or, rather quickly) wears down the blades with repeated metal-on-metal friction. Hope you like dull blades, or sharpening your knives after every single use – or, in the immediacy, hearing the decidedly unpleasant, grating clang of metal against metal (ouch). Cooking at home is so...relaxing? Pleasurable?

Skip the steel for everyday home cooking. If you've followed the late great Anthony Bourdain's advice to invest in one good chef's knife for your kitchen arsenal, rather than stashing a drawer filled with half-decent knives ready to replace fallen soldiers in sempiternal succession, then a stainless steel cutting board is not your friend.