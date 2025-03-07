The Chef's Knife Anthony Bourdain Used In His Home Kitchen

The best kitchen knives make light work of chopping veggies, slicing meats, and mincing garlic. And while many are sold in sets, which include paring, boning, and utility knives, you can usually get away with having one solid kitchen knife to handle the lot. But which is the best? According to chef Anthony Bourdain, a chef's knife from Japanese brand Global is the one he used in his home kitchen and the one he recommended to readers of his bestselling 2020 memoir "Kitchen Confidential."

"Please believe me, here's all you will ever need in the knife department: ONE good chef's knife, as large as is comfortable for your hand," explained Bourdain before giving his seal of approval to "lightweight, easy-to-sharpen and relatively inexpensive vanadium steel Global knives, a very good Japanese product which has — in addition to its many other fine qualities — the added attraction of looking really cool."

Available on Amazon, a Global Chef's knife has a dimpled handle for a safer grip and is lauded for its multi-purpose blade that can slice, dice, and chop. Bourdain explained that this single knife is perfect for slicing through everything from a shallot to a sirloin strip depending on how you wield it. For example, you use the tip to prep smaller ingredients and the heel to chop larger items. This is because Global knives are shaped like Japanese Gyuto knives, which are curved at the front half for precision work and flatter towards the heel for chopping.