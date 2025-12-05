How To Easily Remove Stubborn Stains From Cutting Boards

A cutting board should literally be a clean slate. It's the surface that the raw ingredients touch first and where your attention settles before the actual cooking even begins. When the board holds onto stains and smells, it's more than just cosmetically annoying; it starts the process off on the wrong foot. But, perhaps most importantly, both the marks and miasma are indicators of molecularly meaningful material left behind from meals past, settled into the grooves made by your knife. These cuts can carry bacteria and impart undesirable off-flavors, so it's important to keep them clean.

While many scrub harder or soak the board longer to sanitize cutting boards, this does little for the stain and can actually damage the material. The better strategy is routine care that matches the surface. Wood absorbs moisture and releases it slowly, whereas plastic keeps everything on the surface, including stubborn pigments and strong smells. Though both can be cleaned well, the steps that work for one won't always work for the other. Those distinctions change how the stains form and how they need to be removed.

Since wood boards have natural fibers that open slightly under the blade and settle back into place, stains are generally easy to remove with hydrogen peroxide. Plastic boards, on the other hand, hold the exact shape of every cut, which allows colorful or aromatic ingredients to settle into the grooves. This requires heat (be it from boiling water or the dishwasher) to get rid of. With a few basic habits, paired with an approach that fits the material, you can keep both wood and plastic boards clear, bright, and ready for whatever you cook next.