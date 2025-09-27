What Happens When You Mix Lemon And Salt — And Why People Swear By It

Lemon juice and salt may sound like a delicious combo to sprinkle on a salad or pasta, yet these two ingredients also have a different use in the kitchen. When you mix the acidity of the citrus with the abrasive texture of salt, you create a surprisingly powerful, all-natural cleaning solution. Soap scum and other stubborn grime will be sent packing when you break out this dynamic duo.

Lemons are great at breaking down soap scum and hard water deposits due to their citric acid, which naturally grabs onto minerals like calcium and makes buildup easier to remove. This fruit also has natural antibacterial properties, which contribute to the many genius ways to clean your kitchen with fresh lemon. Coarse salt helps to rub off stubborn messes without being quite as rough as chemical cleaners or tools like steel wool and scouring pads. Together, these qualities help to descale and polish sinks, pots, grill grates, grout between tiles, and more.

The kitchen sink may be the place that benefits from this combo the most, especially if it's made of stainless steel or other metals. To remove stubborn scum and mineral stains, sprinkle salt all over the sink, squeeze lemon juice over the same areas, and leave the mixture to sit for at least 20 minutes. Rinse the lemon and salt off, then wipe with a cloth. Your sink should look shiny-new and free of unsightly water spots.