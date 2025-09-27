What Happens When You Mix Lemon And Salt — And Why People Swear By It
Lemon juice and salt may sound like a delicious combo to sprinkle on a salad or pasta, yet these two ingredients also have a different use in the kitchen. When you mix the acidity of the citrus with the abrasive texture of salt, you create a surprisingly powerful, all-natural cleaning solution. Soap scum and other stubborn grime will be sent packing when you break out this dynamic duo.
Lemons are great at breaking down soap scum and hard water deposits due to their citric acid, which naturally grabs onto minerals like calcium and makes buildup easier to remove. This fruit also has natural antibacterial properties, which contribute to the many genius ways to clean your kitchen with fresh lemon. Coarse salt helps to rub off stubborn messes without being quite as rough as chemical cleaners or tools like steel wool and scouring pads. Together, these qualities help to descale and polish sinks, pots, grill grates, grout between tiles, and more.
The kitchen sink may be the place that benefits from this combo the most, especially if it's made of stainless steel or other metals. To remove stubborn scum and mineral stains, sprinkle salt all over the sink, squeeze lemon juice over the same areas, and leave the mixture to sit for at least 20 minutes. Rinse the lemon and salt off, then wipe with a cloth. Your sink should look shiny-new and free of unsightly water spots.
How to use lemon and salt to clean
Lemon and salt can be gentle yet effective on your trusty pots and pans. To get rid of food stains and other buildup, cover your cookware in salt, squeeze on the lemon, and let it soak in for 10 to 30 minutes. Scrub gently, rinse clean, and prepare to be amazed. This trick is handy for cast iron pans, which are easily damaged by harsh cleaners, but in this case, don't let the lemon sit for longer than a few minutes. Acidic foods like citrus juice damage the finish on cast iron after prolonged contact.
Lemon juice can also tackle tough stains on your cutting board, whether it's wooden or another material. Just sprinkle the surface with coarse salt and rub the grains in using half a lemon, then repeat on the other side before scrubbing and wiping the board dry. Using a lemon and salt combo is also one of the best tips for cleaning your grill, and the procedure is almost the same as for a cutting board.
Lastly, if you have grout tile floors or walls, lemon and salt can rub away the dirt in those nooks and crannies. Simply spray the tiles with lemon juice, let sit for ten minutes, then apply the salt and scrub with a brush. For very dirty or even moldy grout, some flooring companies recommend rubbing salt into the tile and letting it sit overnight before washing away.