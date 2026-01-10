13 Mistakes You Might Be Making At Dutch Bros

Whether you just found out about Dutch Bros or you have visited a couple of times, it doesn't hurt to find ways to maximize your experience. As regulars at the coffee chain, we have some wise tips to share based on the mistakes that we wish we had avoided early on. We will give you insight into the error, why our advice works, and how it will benefit you. If you're already spending a few bucks for a beverage, it doesn't hurt to make the moment (and drink) as good as possible.

You can consider this article your crash course on all things Dutch Bros. If you don't currently have a location next to you, that may be changing; Dutch Bros plans to open 175 stores in 2026 — so you may very well see one debuting near you in the next year. Keep these tips close for when that time comes.