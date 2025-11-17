7 Dutch Bros Holiday Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best

'Tis the season for festive sips! The holiday menu at popular coffee chain Dutch Bros offers exciting drinks for customers, regardless of whether they're coffee lovers, energy seekers, or just looking for festive twists on their favorite beverages. From rich, decadent lattes and mochas to bright, refreshing Rebels and lemonades, and blended freezes and shakes, this year's lineup offers something for everyone, whether you're seeking warmth, indulgence, or a refreshing pick-me-up. With so many different holiday drinks to explore, I wanted to conduct a taste test to identify which drinks best embody the spirit of the season.

Like most of Dutch Bros' beverages, the seasonal drinks can be prepared in many different ways: hot, over ice, or blended into a freeze or shake. I ordered the most basic, uncustomized version of each drink, tasted it, and ranked it based on its flavor, aroma, balance, and overall enjoyment. I also focused on how much "holiday cheer" each drink delivers by considering the holiday-inspired qualities of each drink, such as their color and presentation in the cup.

I wanted to highlight the drinks that most evoked the holiday spirit — the feeling of holding a warm cup, the scent that fills the air, and the association with classic holiday moments. My goal is to provide a nuanced perspective, so that you too can choose the perfect drink for your own unique festive moments, whether solo, with friends, or simply in the car with your kiddos.