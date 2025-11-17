7 Dutch Bros Holiday Drinks, Ranked Worst To Best
'Tis the season for festive sips! The holiday menu at popular coffee chain Dutch Bros offers exciting drinks for customers, regardless of whether they're coffee lovers, energy seekers, or just looking for festive twists on their favorite beverages. From rich, decadent lattes and mochas to bright, refreshing Rebels and lemonades, and blended freezes and shakes, this year's lineup offers something for everyone, whether you're seeking warmth, indulgence, or a refreshing pick-me-up. With so many different holiday drinks to explore, I wanted to conduct a taste test to identify which drinks best embody the spirit of the season.
Like most of Dutch Bros' beverages, the seasonal drinks can be prepared in many different ways: hot, over ice, or blended into a freeze or shake. I ordered the most basic, uncustomized version of each drink, tasted it, and ranked it based on its flavor, aroma, balance, and overall enjoyment. I also focused on how much "holiday cheer" each drink delivers by considering the holiday-inspired qualities of each drink, such as their color and presentation in the cup.
I wanted to highlight the drinks that most evoked the holiday spirit — the feeling of holding a warm cup, the scent that fills the air, and the association with classic holiday moments. My goal is to provide a nuanced perspective, so that you too can choose the perfect drink for your own unique festive moments, whether solo, with friends, or simply in the car with your kiddos.
7. Candy Cane Hot Cocoa
Dutch Bros' Candy Cane Hot Cocoa focuses on the classic holiday pairing of chocolate and peppermint, providing a crisp, festive flavor that's nothing short of a Christmas tradition. Its aroma is particularly appealing; it instantly filled my nose with a familiar scent of cocoa and peppermint, evoking a sense of nostalgic holiday cheer. Although its non-coffee nature makes it particularly accessible to children, its cheerfully bright and invigorating flavor profile is ideal for peppermint enthusiasts of all ages.
Texturally, the Candy Cane Hot Cocoa is smooth and velvety, with a comforting richness that enhances the drinking experience. It also comes topped with crushed candy cane pieces (which unfortunately melted before I was able to take a photo), which add a slight slipperiness to each sip. Be forewarned, however, that the peppermint notes are quite dominant. While the drink is enjoyable, it is on the sweeter side — even a bit cloying — and its singular focus on peppermint may be polarizing for those who prefer more balanced or complex flavors. For these reasons, I ranked it my least-favorite holiday beverage option.
That said, this drink still embodies seasonal cheer in a cup, offering both taste and holiday mood in a familiar, comforting format. I thought it was highly suitable for holiday gatherings, as a post-ice-skating treat for kids, or anytime that iconic peppermint candy cane flavor is desired. Overall, the Candy Cane Hot Cocoa is a reliable option for those seeking a simple, cheerful holiday drink that prioritizes the unmistakable combination of chocolate and peppermint without the flavor of coffee.
6. Candy Cane Mocha
Like the Candy Cane Hot Cocoa, Dutch Bros' Candy Cane Mocha is instantly recognizable as a holiday beverage, capturing the essence of the winter holiday season through the iconic combination of peppermint and chocolate, but with the welcome addition of two shots of espresso. First off, the drink is visually striking. It's topped with SoftTop, a pourable, ready-to-use cold foam with a sweet cream flavor and light texture, and garnished with candy cane sprinkles, which enhance both its aesthetic and olfactory appeal. The texture is smooth and slightly slick, yet creamy, contributing to the comforting feeling of sipping a winter treat.
Flavor-wise, the Candy Cane Mocha is decidedly sweet, although the espresso provides a rich, robust foundation while the chocolate adds depth and a slight hint of bitterness. The peppermint introduces a crisp, cooling element that dominates without overwhelming the chocolate and espresso balance, although it might be too intense for those sensitive to mint flavors. For those who do enjoy this classic holiday flavor, however, it can easily be replicated at home by melting candy canes into the milk in a latte.
All in all, I'd say this drink excels for anyone seeking a classic holiday coffee experience. Its iconic flavor profile and cheery presentation elevate the experience to a special seasonal moment. It pairs well with activities like tree decorating, gift wrapping, relaxing while watching holiday movies, or simply enjoying festive Christmas morning traditions.
5. Hazelnut Truffle Hot Cocoa
Dutch Bros' Hazelnut Truffle Hot Cocoa is filled with creamy, comforting flavors that are suitable for children and adults alike. It's perfect for anyone seeking a warm, indulgent treat without extra caffeine from espresso. Its rich chocolate base is complemented by notes of hazelnut, Oregon's most popular nut, creating a velvety, smooth drink that provides all the decadence of a dessert beverage in a classic hot cocoa format.
The Hazelnut Truffle Hot Cocoa delivers a high-quality flavor experience that feels indulgent without being overly complex. Its flavor profile is straightforward yet satisfying, emphasizing chocolate richness and nutty undertones rather than experimental or bold seasonal flavors. While the sweetness is quite pronounced, it is much more balanced in flavor than the Candy Cane options, making it more approachable for a wider range of tastes. For these reasons, I ranked it above the peppermint-dominated drinks.
Overall, this beverage provides for a festive option that satisfies younger palates or anyone who prefers a milder, less bitter drink. The smooth, thick texture contributes to a cozy, heartwarming experience, making it perfect for family-oriented holiday occasions and indoor winter activities, like cookie decorating, storytelling, or wrapping presents. Its consistency and familiarity make it a reliable choice for those seeking comfort and warmth during the holiday season, capturing the essence of winter coziness by way of a satisfying treat that appeals to both children and adults.
4. Mistletoe Rebel
The blended Mistletoe Rebel is an energetic twist on holiday beverages, appealing to those who prefer to get their caffeine fix from energy drinks rather than traditional coffee-based options. It combines raspberry and pomegranate-flavored syrups with Dutch Bros' signature Rebel energy drink for a vibrant, fruity profile that's both refreshing and invigorating. Unlike heavier, dairy-based drinks, the Mistletoe Rebel feels light and effervescent, making it suitable for daytime enjoyment, running holiday errands, or social gatherings that require a boost of energy.
The flavor balance is one of the Mistletoe Rebel's most notable strengths and why I ranked it right in the middle. The tartness of raspberry and pomegranate pairs elegantly with the sweetness of the green glitter drizzle. The result is a crisp, playful beverage with pronounced holiday flair both in terms of taste and appearance. Its festive red and green presentation reinforces the seasonal themes while engaging multiple senses simultaneously.
This drink is ideal for younger adults, students seeking all night energy, or anyone seeking an afternoon pick-me-up with a distinctly holiday twist. It offers a unique alternative to standard coffee or hot chocolate while maintaining the spirit of the season through flavor and presentation. By combining energy, fruitiness, and holiday-inspired notes, the Mistletoe Rebel delivers a spirited, invigorating experience that elevates everyday holiday moments. For those looking to embrace a lively, celebratory mood without any actual coffee beans, this beverage is a standout option within Dutch Bros' seasonal lineup.
3. Holiday Cookie Latte
Dutch Bros' Holiday Cookie Latte stands out as a quintessential holiday beverage. Its nostalgic aroma alone is enough to transport you to a cozy kitchen filled with your favorite cookie recipes. It blends comforting notes of holiday sugar cookies with smooth espresso, creating a drink that immediately evokes festive vibes. While its sweetness is prominent, the espresso's warmth shines through without being overshadowed. This latte delivers an approachable flavor profile, making it suitable for a wide range of palates, from those who prefer traditional coffee flavors to anyone seeking a dessert-like experience.
Beyond its aroma and flavor, the Holiday Cookie Latte offers a sense of playful, seasonal joy thanks to its SoftTop and colorful Jingle Sprinks (which unfortunately melted before I snapped a photo). This makes it an ideal choice for moments when you want a soothing, celebratory drink, whether sipping by the fireplace, wrapping presents, or enjoying a winter stroll. The latte is also versatile, available hot, iced, or blended, as well as a coffee-free shake, allowing it to appeal to a broader audience, including kids.
Overall, the Holiday Cookie Latte embodies the spirit of traditional holiday flavors while maintaining the quality expected from Dutch Bros. Its approachable sweetness, combined with the comforting warmth of espresso, makes it a reliable choice for anyone seeking the essence of seasonal cheer in a cup. This drink exemplifies why certain holiday beverages feel timeless, capturing the joy and familiarity of the season in every sip.
2. Mistletoe Lemonade
The Mistletoe Lemonade was a wonderful surprise for my palate. This unique holiday beverage highlights fruity raspberry and pomegranate flavors and features a green glitter glaze over ice. It's a refreshingly tart drink without any caffeine. Unlike warm coffee or hot chocolate options, this beverage provides a lighter, more invigorating choice that stands out among more traditional winter offerings. Its bright, tangy profile is complemented by the sweetness of the glaze, producing a beverage that feels celebratory and seriously thirst-quenching.
This drink is ideal for anyone seeking a non-traditional holiday beverage or a non-caffeinated alternative to the aforementioned Mistletoe Rebel (like kids). The fruity red and green syrups provide seasonal color and flavor association, creating a visually striking drink that evokes a sense of freshness and novelty. While its sweet and tart profile may not evoke the classic winter comfort of cocoa or mocha, it nonetheless offers a festive option for hot days or in milder winter climates when something light is desired.
For me, the Mistletoe Lemonade's standout quality lies in its ability to provide a playful, unexpected holiday experience. It pairs well with outdoor activities on sunny autumn days, family gatherings, or moments when a bright, tangy drink is preferred. Its uniqueness may appeal to adventurous palates seeking a fresh seasonal alternative. Overall, the Mistletoe Lemonade demonstrates Dutch Bros' commitment to variety and creativity in its holiday lineup, offering options for those who want something lighter and brighter, sans caffeine.
1. Hazelnut Truffle Mocha
Coming in as my top favorite Dutch Bros holiday beverage, the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha is a luxurious drink that immediately conveys seasonal holiday cheer and indulgence. Rich chocolate combines seamlessly with the nutty aroma of hazelnut syrup, creating a decadent flavor profile that appeals to those seeking a sophisticated festive drink. Its espresso base provides a balanced bitterness, resulting in a complex yet harmonious taste. This drink is ideal for any time of day, and offers a warm, comforting experience perfect for cozy winter days and quiet holiday reflection.
One of the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha's standout qualities is its texture. The creamy foam, smooth chocolate, and nutty undertones provide a velvety finish that lingers pleasantly after each sip. Its robust flavor holds up well, maintaining the balance between strong coffee and sweet indulgence. The aroma of the chocolate and hazelnut rising from the cup adds to the overall sensory experience and enhances the feeling of warmth and holiday comfort.
This mocha is particularly well-suited for those seeking a more luxurious seasonal drink, as it offers a sophisticated alternative to overly sweet or simplistic holiday beverages. It pairs well with quiet holiday evenings or anytime you want a moment of personal indulgence. While slightly higher in sweetness, the combination of espresso, hazelnut, and chocolate truffle notes ensures it remains balanced and satisfying. With this drink, Dutch Bros has created a classic for those who value indulgence, comfort, and the warmth of a perfectly crafted holiday drink.
Methodology
I tested medium-sized hot beverages (except for the Mistletoe Rebel and lemonade, which come iced or blended) without customization to reflect the typical consumer experience. Since there is a wide variety of holiday-themed drinks, I decided to evaluate each beverage based not just on flavor-related characteristics, but also a "holiday mood framework." Some drinks excelled in providing cozy warm winter comfort, others in festive energy, and others were stand-outs as kid-friendly options.
To rank the drinks, I used four key criteria: flavor/aroma, festiveness, flavor balance, and overall enjoyment. The flavor assessment focused on complexity, sweetness, aroma, and how well the drink reflected its intended profile as described in Dutch Bros' online menu. Festiveness considered how effectively the drink evoked seasonal associations, in terms of its visual presentation, scent, and flavor. Flavor balance evaluated the harmony between sweetness, bitterness, acidity, and other components. Overall enjoyment considered the drinking experience as a whole, including texture, warmth or refreshment, and drinkability.