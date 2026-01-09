What Trader Joe's Does Better Than Costco

Trader Joe's and Costco are two of the most popular, beloved grocery stores. They also happen to be very, very different from one another. Costco is a hulking bulk goods store, offering customers the opportunity to buy mass quantities of everything from paper towels to asparagus. It can easily take you hours to scour the whole store, and customers often leave with a shopping cart stacked with enough groceries to keep them out of the grocery store for weeks afterward. Trader Joe's, on the other hand, is known for its smaller store footprints, limited selections of products, and portioned frozen meals that are ideal for one or two people max.

Although both of these grocery stores have their merits, there are some things that Trader Joe's does better than Costco. Let's take a look at Trader Joe's strong suits so you can better determine which store will meet your needs the next time you need to go grocery shopping.