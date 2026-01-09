Seattle's 8 Best Steakhouses, According To Customer Reviews
Vibrant Seattle may be celebrated for its cultural landmarks and panoramic viewpoints, but it also boasts an eclectic dining and drinking scene with an emphasis on world-class coffee, craft beers and ciders, and fresh seafood. The Emerald City's mix of upscale and casual eateries also includes a selection of excellent steakhouses that have garnered rave reviews on multiple platforms from local and visiting foodies alike. These happy diners call out the steakhouses for their quality cuts, delightful sides, curated wine list, welcoming atmosphere, and knowledgeable staff.
Before you try any of these restaurants, make sure to peruse our handy compilation of mistakes everyone makes when eating at a steakhouse, from not heeding your server's recommendations to using too much sauce and cutting up the entire piece of meat before taking that irresistibly juicy first bite. It may also be helpful to familiarize yourself with the various types of steakhouses, from family to chain, butcher house, and high-end, as well as the different beef cuts, the most tender of which is the filet mignon. Behold some of the most popular steakhouses in Seattle, spanning different concepts and budgets, and offering other wonderful options for vegetarians and pescatarians.
The Shambles
Established in 2018 in the vibrant Roosevelt neighborhood, The Shambles is a 21+ steakhouse with communal tables that exudes a decidedly laid-back English pub vibe. This welcoming venue prides itself on offering quality cuts — all sliced and prepared in house — as well as a meticulously curated selection of wines, ciders, sours, and beers. The steaks are all cooked medium rare (unless differently specified) in butter and beef tallow, and then finished with demi-glace, house-smoked sea salt, and compound butter. So, take your pick from the daily chalkboard, and don't forget the shareable sides, which consist of crushed aioli potatoes seasoned with house spices, shishito peppers, and mushrooms with white wine and cured egg yolk. As for those enticing happy hour deals, they cover the steak tartare, steak frites, and house burger.
Elated customers expressly recommend the juicy and tender Wagyu bavette, to be paired with a merlot or a Sazerac cocktail; the ultra-flavorful steak tartare; the cauliflower steak for vegetarians, and the decadent bread pudding, drizzled with a rum caramel sauce, as the perfect way to conclude a meal. Be it the unaffected vibe, top-notch service, great value for money, pleasant patio seating, or stiff cocktails, no detail at The Shambles is overlooked. Table reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome at the bar.
206-659-0074
7777 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
The Beastro at the Beast and Cleaver
Established in the Ballard neighborhood in 2019, The Beast and Cleaver is a family-owned artisanal butcher shop that also houses steakhouse and gastropub concepts. The kitchen's quality cuts and off-cuts are sourced directly from sustainable, organic farms across the Pacific Northwest. And if you need any more convincing of the restaurant's quality, co-owner Kevin Smith earned a James Beard Foundation Award nomination for Best Emerging Chef in 2023.
As for The Beastro, it's the location's cozy, weekend-only steakhouse. Since it offers limited seating, reservations are highly recommended. The menu proposes a rotating meat selection, small plates, desserts, and a thoughtful wine, cocktail, beer, cider, and sake list. Current meat offerings include a Japanese A5 New York strip, a London Royale, a 150-day dry-aged New York strip, a 21-day dry-aged ribeye, and a koji-aged pork chop.
Other than those impressive picks, patrons praise The Beastro for its intimate vibe (suitable for special occasions and date night), as well as a courteous, helpful, and well-informed waitstaff. Plus, the à la carte items can be adjusted for dietary needs and allergies, which is always a huge plus to those with certain restrictions. As a fun bonus, The Beast and Cleaver offers classes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, such as butchery and sausage making, so you can bring the steakhouse vibes to your own home.
beastandcleaver.com/the-beastro
206-708-1400
2362 NW 80th St, Seattle, WA 98117
FlintCreek Cattle Co.
Seattleites hold FlintCreek Cattle Co. in high regard, if only for its exceptional menu selection, romantic vibe, enticing happy hour offers, and semi-private mezzanine section. Not only does it offer premium cuts sourced directly from small farms and ranches that only raise grass-fed livestock, but its founder and executive chef, Eric Donnelly, also happens to be a James Beard Best Chef Award semifinalist.
Located in the Greenwood neighborhood, this rustic-modern establishment proposes chops that include 21-day dry age tomahawk, filet mignon, and ribeye; house-made sauces like horseradish cream and aji verde; and tantalizing steak sides, such as scalloped potatoes and marinated golden beets with labneh. For its part, Seattle Refined calls this coveted steakhouse "an escape from the frantic pace of city life" and particularly recommends the brined bone-in Moses Lake pork chop and the grilled squash burrata small plate. Steaks and meat aside, the clientele has raved about the yellowfin tuna tartare, venison pâté, espresso martini, Brussels sprouts, and molten chocolate cake. In short, you don't have to be a meatatarian to enjoy FlintCreek Cattle Co.'s wide-ranging offerings.
206-457-5656
8421 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Jak's Grill
Established in 1996, Jak's Grill is another local favorite, and it operates two locations in the Greater Seattle Area: West Seattle and Issaquah. Having partnered with several small-scale ranches for its premium meats, this cozy, welcoming steakhouse is particularly celebrated by diners for its expert bartenders and exceptional cold-smoked ribeye, chateaubriand, and hanger steak, offered with a choice of gorgonzola cream, Béarnaise, demi-glace, or peppercorn demi-glace.
As for those thoughtful happy hour deals, they cover chili aioli beef sliders, fried cauliflower arancini stuffed with mozzarella and parmesan for vegetarian diets, and the house wine, while the brunch menu includes classic bestsellers like eggs with biscuits and gravy. Keep in mind that reservations are made exclusively through OpenTable, and due to high demand, only a 10-minute grace period is applied to all tables.
Multiple locations
Metropolitan Grill
In New York City, "The Met" may refer to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but in Seattle, it's short for the iconic Metropolitan Grill. Featured on Visit Seattle, this upscale steakhouse has been considered a local institution since it was established in 1983 in the Marion Building — which dates back to 1902. If The Met's loyal patrons keep returning, it's mainly for its decades-long consistency in food and service quality, timeless space that is equally suitable for casual groups, business meetings, and intimate occasions, and superior juicy and tender meats that are served exactly as ordered.
Indeed, this refined establishment offers USDA Prime, American and Japanese A5 Wagyu, bar snacks, decadent desserts, an award-winning wine selection, and signature craft cocktails. Plus, four private spaces are available for a tailored dining experience and special occasions, including a wine cellar that can accommodate six guests. For its part, KOMO News compares The Met's lunch experience to "something out of a movie" and recommends the martini with blue cheese-stuffed olives, steak sandwich with the house gravy, and white chocolate coconut cake.
206-624-3287
820 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
Asadero Ballard
First established as a food cart in 2014, Asadero now maintains operations as a Mexican steakhouse in both Seattle and Kent, Washington, specializing in USDA Prime and Wagyu beef prepared over mesquite wood. Japanese A5 filet and ribeye and full-blood Australian Wagyu are also offered. Chef and owner David Orozco grew up in Mexico, and his menu brings the flavors of northern Mexican cooking to his steakhouse offering, which include tacos and tortas.
You'll find many glowing online reviews about the knowledgeable, polished, and patient waiters and bartenders, as well as the warm and lively vibe, but patrons have also shown their appreciation for the complimentary digestive tea and the option to sear their steaks as desired on a hot stone. Other than those exceptional grills, they've recommended the hibiscus sour, red sangria, and elote flan.Just keep in mind that reservations at the Seattle branch can be made through Yelp (with a 15-minute grace period), while the Kent location runs on the waitlist system.
Multiple locations
The Butcher's Table
Nestled in Seattle's South Lake Union/Westlake area, The Butcher's Table is an upscale modern steakhouse with private rooms, a butcher shop, and a laid-back upstairs lounge — and it prides itself on serving the highest-quality Mishima Reserve American Wagyu cuts. As executive chef Morgan Mueller told Seattle Refined in 2024, "We feature high-quality beef with a seasonal, rotating assortment of sides. I love creamed spinach, but we don't do that here. We want to offer things that are a little fresher, a little lighter." Indeed, current embellishments include king crab and sea scallops, while the side dishes feature the ever-popular beef fat fries, as well as Hen of the Woods mushrooms. You can even order from a selection of steak tasting flights.
Recognized by Fabulous Washington not only for its creative sides, but also for its stylish décor, outstanding in-house sauces, and fresh seafood, The Butcher's Table boasts a relaxing vibe and eclectic offerings that are worth the splurge. Advance reservations are strongly advised at this venue, but you could always visit the shop to purchase fresh raw cuts, sourced from family-owned ranches.
206-209-5990
2121 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98121
Red Cow
Diners seeking top-tier steak frites in the city, as well as generous, eclectic options at happy hour and a truly exceptional service, might want to consider booking a table at Red Cow. Indeed, this high-end, but cozy, French brasserie, located in the Madrona neighborhood, specializes in steak frites, spanning options like Wagyu Zabuton, hanger, and filet mignon. These dishes are offered with garlic aioli and a choice of Béarnaise, maître d'hôtel butter, red-wine reduction, horseradish cream, and green peppercorn sauce, which can be substituted with mixed greens for a lighter meal.
As for the happy hour menu, it covers the celebrated house burger, which includes white cheddar, bacon, house pickles, and caramelized onions. Red Cow is part of Ethan Stowell Restaurants, a growing group that operates 12 different concepts in 20 locations, and has been fueling the dining scene in various cities since 2003.
ethanstowellrestaurants.com/restaurants/red-cow-madrona-seattle
206-454-7932
1423 34th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Methodology
To shortlist the most fashionable first-rate steakhouses in the Emerald City, we first compiled several highly rated venues boasting predominantly rave reviews on platforms likes Google, OpenTable, Yelp, and Tripadvisor. Then, we crossed-referenced the names with enthusiastic recommendations from local and out-of-town clients on Reddit, as well as foodie and tourist groups on Facebook. The next step was to make sure those top-tier establishments were not branches of major or national steakhouse chains. A central or easily accessible location with an efficient and knowledgeable staff and a pleasant ambiance was another indispensable condition.
Finally, we perused those lunch and dinner menus to check for premium cuts, curated wine, beer, and cocktail offerings, and decadent desserts for that perfect finish — all the while taking into consideration the most ordered items in recent months. Though not as important as customer reviews for this article, prestigious recognitions and accolades have certainly helped reinforce those restaurants' stellar standing.