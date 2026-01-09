Seattle's 8 Best Steakhouses, According To Customer Reviews

Vibrant Seattle may be celebrated for its cultural landmarks and panoramic viewpoints, but it also boasts an eclectic dining and drinking scene with an emphasis on world-class coffee, craft beers and ciders, and fresh seafood. The Emerald City's mix of upscale and casual eateries also includes a selection of excellent steakhouses that have garnered rave reviews on multiple platforms from local and visiting foodies alike. These happy diners call out the steakhouses for their quality cuts, delightful sides, curated wine list, welcoming atmosphere, and knowledgeable staff.

Before you try any of these restaurants, make sure to peruse our handy compilation of mistakes everyone makes when eating at a steakhouse, from not heeding your server's recommendations to using too much sauce and cutting up the entire piece of meat before taking that irresistibly juicy first bite. It may also be helpful to familiarize yourself with the various types of steakhouses, from family to chain, butcher house, and high-end, as well as the different beef cuts, the most tender of which is the filet mignon. Behold some of the most popular steakhouses in Seattle, spanning different concepts and budgets, and offering other wonderful options for vegetarians and pescatarians.