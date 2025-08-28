15 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Eating At A Steakhouse

Dining at a steakhouse can be a truly memorable experience. The food is consistently top notch, the experience is decidedly upscale, and the ambiance is warm and welcoming. And since a single steak can set you back $60 (or more for Wagyu and dry-aged), most of us indulge in the steakhouse experience once or twice a year. Since we relegate fine dining to special occasions, we should try to make the experience as flawless as possible. While some steakhouses come off snooty and pretentious, most aim to present a formal-yet-friendly atmosphere. They may seem frigid and full of rules, but steakhouses tend to be quite inviting. If that hasn't been your experience, perhaps you were the problem. Sure, things could go wrong, it's a restaurant after all, but if you follow proper steakhouse etiquette, you'll be on the amenable side every time. If you've ever felt snubbed or scoffed at, perhaps it was your decorum.

I've been a food writer for almost 30 years, so I have plenty of tips and suggestions when it comes to steakhouse dining. I'm not pretentious, and I'm certainly not highbrow, but I know how to follow the rules after years and years of experience. And to ensure you coast through your future steakhouse adventures with ease, I reached out to steakhouse expert Scott Weiner of Fifty/50 Group and partner of The Alston in Chicago for pro tips. Read on to make sure you avoid these common mistakes — take ownership of your role as a courteous customer, and you'll immediately notice the difference in the hospitality you receive.