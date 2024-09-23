How To Roast Shishito Peppers To Perfection With Your Broiler

In the early aughts, it seemed like shishito peppers were on every appetizer menu. With their salty, umami bite, unexpected hit of spice, acidic lime bath, and a healthy dose of vitamins and anti-oxidants these peppers were the ultimate bar snack. There's something thrilling about diving into a bowl of sizzling shishitos without knowing whether you picked the explosively spicy one. It's kind of like the healthy version of the One Chip Challenge. If you're wondering how to roast shishitos to perfection at home, all you need to do is coat them in oil and throw them under the broiler for five to six minutes.

To start, put a skillet, preferably cast iron, under the broiler. It's best to broil your shishitos in an already-hot cast iron skillet because of its ability to retain high heat, this will ensure your shishitos get perfectly roasted on both sides. Anyone who has indulged in shishitos knows that they are pretty misshapen with lots of little wrinkles running from stem to base. It's easiest to throw them into a bowl and toss with a tablespoon or so of oil — this will make sure oil gets in all those sneaky crevices. Once a drop of water sizzles off your skillet, you can toss in your shishitos. Carefully make sure your peppers are all in one layer and put the skillet back under your broiler. Once the peppers have a beautiful char they're ready for salt and serving. We like to add a spritz of lime and sesame seeds for some added zest and crunch.