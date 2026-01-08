16 Japanese 7-Eleven Snacks We Wish Were Available In The US

Japan's 7-Elevens are well-known for having all sorts of delicious and unique snacks that you just can't find in the United States. While the convenience store chain got its start in the U.S., it first opened locations in Tokyo in 1974. As of 2025, there were over 22,000 locations across Japan, which vastly outnumber the approximately 12,300 in the U.S. With people on social media fawning over their 7-Eleven finds in Japan, it makes us a little jealous that the locations in the U.S. tend to stock such ordinary snacks. We'd absolutely love for some of the treats available in Japanese locations to make their way to North America. While we wish, we'd largely prefer imports to attempts to recreate the same products with U.S. ingredients. It's never quite the same otherwise.

Our list is heavy on dessert pastries and frozen treats, but it also includes chocolate, savory snacks, sandwiches, and soups. Many inspire repeat purchases among tourists visiting Japan, and others are viral sensations. Whether you're planning a trip to Japan or just like to live vicariously through the enjoyment of others, here are the 16 Japanese 7-Eleven snacks we most wish would show up on shelves in the U.S.