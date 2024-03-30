What Sets Japan's Sweet Melon Bread Apart From Chinese Pineapple Buns

Whether it's a homemade cinnamon roll or a delectably fluffy Southern biscuit, there's a special magic to a sweet baked good. With their casual and often affordable form, these doughy creations reward with delicious textures and flavors. While Parisian pastries might be particularly renowned, there are delicious renditions home to Asian cultures too.

Two especially beloved examples are Japan's sweet melon bread with Chinese pineapple buns. Despite their respective names, neither pastry involves any fruit. Instead, they're comprised of a beautiful biscuit crust with a sweet, doughy interior, and they take on an instantly recognizable shape as the exterior is scored with aesthetic ridges. These ridges are possibly what provided the baked goods with their misleading names.

Both are delicious, but the two pastries aren't identical — they utilize different dough bases and incorporate variable fillings. Their numerous interpretations incorporate many regional varieties, available from esteemed specialty shops to everyday convenience stores.