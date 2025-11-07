10 Discontinued Pringles Chip Flavors We Would Bring Back In A Heartbeat
Chances are, you've recently eaten some potato chips. It's not a lucky guess, it's based on the fact that most people just really, really love this salty savory crunchy snack. According to Statista, the U.S. potato chip market was valued at more than $10 billion in 2025, and on average, Americans eat nearly 4 kilograms of potato chips each every year. Of course, there are many popular potato chip brands out there, but Pringles is the number one for many people.
The chain is beloved for its unique sharing can design, filled with its signature stackable, curved potato chips (the brand actually calls them potato crisps, but you know what we mean), but one of the biggest draws is its wide range of ever-changing flavors. You can always count on Pringles for the classics, like Original, Salt & Vinegar, and BBQ, of course, but these are nearly always accompanied by unique limited edition flavors. That means that the brand is always discontinuing options to make room for the new. But there are some flavors that we wish never got the chop, like, say, jalapeño and Cheeze Ums. Find out more about which Pringles of the past we're craving below.
Milk chocolate
The 2014 holiday season was extra exciting, because Pringles came out with some pretty interesting new seasonal flavors. In an unusual move for the potato chip brand, it decided to embrace sweet, rather than savory, with options like cinnamon sugar and milk chocolate. The brand released these cocoa-flavored treats as part of a seasonal lineup, which also included flavors along the lines of white chocolate peppermint.
Yep, for a short time, chocolate Pringles really were a thing. You might be picturing a chocolate-covered potato chip, but these Pringles actually had a light dusting of cocoa over the top. The milk chocolate flavor was pretty divisive, and it's safe to say quite a few people were not very big fans, but there's no denying it was a fun seasonal novelty. Hey, Pringles, if you do decide to bring the Pringles Milk Chocolate flavor back, maybe ditch the dusting and cover them with chocolate next time? We already know it tastes great, thanks to a few handy DIY recipes on the internet.
Pecan Pie
The year before Pringles decided to give us a milk chocolate flavor, the popular potato chip brand experimented with another sweet seasonal option: Pecan Pie. Much like the Milk Chocolate flavor, the Pecan Pie Pringles received mixed reviews.
That said, quite a few people did enjoy them, and some would even eat them alongside other sweet treats like peanut butter and marshmallow fluff. Others claimed that while they weren't really that nutty tasting, they still had a pleasant hint of maple syrup in each bite. Most agreed that they were better than white chocolate peppermint flavor, which some compared to toothpaste.
The Pecan Pie Pringles might not have been unanimously loved, but they were memorable. In fact, in 2018, five years after they hit the shelves, one X user even asked the brand if it could bring them back for the following holiday season. Unfortunately for them, Pringles declined, stating that they simply weren't popular enough.
Screamin' Dill Pickle
Pringles Screamin' Dill Pickle has been on and off the shelves a few times. According to online reviews, it seemed to first hit grocery stores in 2008, and then it came back again in 2018. Each time it came back, the flavor proved divisive, with some claiming the pickle-ness was too overwhelming. Others, however, loved it.
In fact, in 2022, when Pringles revealed on X that the Screamin' Dill Pickle had been discontinued due to low demand, it was met with dozens of responses from angry pickle Pringle fans. "Low demand where?," asked one frustrated fan. "Egypt? Antarctica?" Others simply declared their hate for Pringles over the decision, and plenty demanded that the brand change its mind immediately.
It seems that Pringles did listen, though. Right now, it does offer a similar dill pickle flavor, although it's not identical, as the ingredients list does differ slightly. Still, the new version seems to be generally well liked — no doubt helped along by the current trend for all things pickle-flavored.
Parmesan & Roasted Garlic
When you think of parmesan and roasted garlic, you probably think of Italian food, like rich, indulgent pasta dishes and hearty crusty bread. It's unlikely that Pringles are the first thing that comes to mind, but this is a flavor that the potato chip brand has, indeed, experimented with in the past. In 2019, it released Parmesan & Roasted Garlic flavor Pringles alongside Rotisserie Chicken. The idea, according to the brand, was to encourage consumers to mix and match the flavors, creating their own potato chip chicken parm, for example.
Many people adored Parmesan & Roasted Garlic on its own. Reviewers praised the balance of flavors and noted that the potato chip really did taste exactly how it was supposed to, with lots of garlic and parmesan notes coming through. Sadly for fans, Parmesan & Roasted Garlic didn't last. In 2022, one X user asked the brand where it was, and Pringles, again, claimed that due to lower demand, it had been discontinued.
Cheeze Ums
Cheeze Ums is one of the older Pringles flavors. In fact, it was actually released back in the 1980s (accompanied by several iconic commercials and catchy jingles, of course). The flavor is not around anymore, but many people still reminisce on how, well, cheesy the Cheeze Ums were. In fact, they were so cheesy, they would leave your fingers orange after eating them (which, obviously, you would enjoy licking off afterwards).
Many people want Cheeze Ums back, but it seems there are no plans to do so. In 2018, Pringles confirmed on X that the flavor wasn't high enough in demand, and that former fans should try its Cheddar Cheese options instead. Needless to say, this was met with uproar. Many users responded to Pringles claiming that the newer flavors simply didn't match up to the old Cheeze Ums in terms of flavor, satisfaction, and, most importantly, overall cheesiness.
Fried Onion Ring
Onion ring snacks are not a new invention. Funyuns, of course, have been around for decades. But onion ring Pringles? That's not something you see very often. But it did happen once, back in 2019. According to fans, the Fried Onion Ring Pringles were very similar to Funyuns in flavor, with pleasant, yet mild onion-y notes. People also praised the crispiness of the potato chips, which kind of replicated the crunchy coating that you get on a classic fast food or frozen onion ring.
If you were hoping to try them for yourself, we're sorry to say it's no longer an option. In 2021, Pringles confirmed on X that the Fried Onion Ring flavor had been discontinued. Once again, as you probably guessed, the social media team stated it was due to low demand. If you love onion-flavored potato chips, however, you still have the classic option of Sour Cream & Onion Pringles.
Nissin Top Ramen
Ramen is a huge and growing market in the U.S., and it's been that way for some time. People love the Japanese dish (especially in instant form), because it's quick, satisfying, and full of umami. So it's perhaps no surprise that when Pringles was looking for a new flavor in 2017, it decided to tap into this growing demand for ramen.
The potato chip brand partnered with Nissin Top Ramen to create Pringles that tasted just like its chicken ramen noodles, and it was a success. In fact, some said that the potato chips tasted just like they had been covered in the seasoning packet you find in a pot of instant noodles. If your mouth is watering just thinking about it, sadly the Nissin Top Ramen Pringles were limited edition. On X in 2019, the brand confirmed that there were no plans to bring it back.
Jalapeño
In 2023, Pringles announced some very sad news: Jalapeño was leaving the shelves. Many fans were baffled, considering that it seemed like the spicy flavor had been pretty popular while it was around. Some even claimed that they would never forgive the brand for discontinuing the Jalapeño Pringles, while others even called for a total boycott.
However, Pringles did promise at the time that spicy food fans would still be catered for, and it seems to have delivered on that promise. At the time of writing, for example, the brand has partnered with the popular YouTube show "Hot Ones" to offer spicy flavors like Los Calientes Rojo, Los Calientes Barbacoa, and Los Calientes Verde.
Sure, they're not exactly the same as the jalapeño-flavored options, but they will help to get you through the long, sad days without them. At least until Pringles decides to bring them back (never say never).
Baconator
The Baconator burger is one of Wendy's most popular options. The menu item comes stacked with a few different ingredients, there's the beef, of course, as well as the melted American cheese, crispy bacon, Heinz ketchup, and Heinz mayonnaise. It's a lot, but not too much for Pringles. In 2020, the brand decided it could combine all of these elements into a potato chip, and partnered with Wendy's to launch Baconator Pringles.
The flavor was a little divisive, with some claiming they were disappointed at Pringles' attempt at recreating the iconic burger. Others, however, were big fans, and thought that the potato chip brand had done a pretty good job of replicating the flavors.
The Baconator flavor is yet to make a return, but it seems like Pringles hasn't ruled out a comeback. In 2021, it replied to a fan on X noting that they would not be available "until we perfect time travel or bring Baconator Pringles back."
Cheese Burger
The Baconator flavor wasn't the only time that Pringles attempted to create the flavors of a fast-food burger in a potato chip. In 2015, the brand released Cheese Burger Pringles, which, according to reviews at the time, tasted kind of like a McDonald's Happy Meal burger. The brand has played around with the flavor on a few occasions since, launching it in different markets, like Australia and Japan, but as of the time of writing, there are no Cheese Burger-flavored options listed on the U.S. website. Boo.
That said, if you're a fan of Pringles' meaty options, you do have some other choices. Right now, for example, the brand offers three flavors in partnership with Miller Lite: Beer Can Chicken, Beer-Braised Steak, and Grilled Beer Brat. There is also the classic Texas BBQ flavor, of course, as well as Philly Cheesesteak and Smoky Bacon. All is not lost.