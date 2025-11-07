10 Discontinued Pringles Chip Flavors We Would Bring Back In A Heartbeat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chances are, you've recently eaten some potato chips. It's not a lucky guess, it's based on the fact that most people just really, really love this salty savory crunchy snack. According to Statista, the U.S. potato chip market was valued at more than $10 billion in 2025, and on average, Americans eat nearly 4 kilograms of potato chips each every year. Of course, there are many popular potato chip brands out there, but Pringles is the number one for many people.

The chain is beloved for its unique sharing can design, filled with its signature stackable, curved potato chips (the brand actually calls them potato crisps, but you know what we mean), but one of the biggest draws is its wide range of ever-changing flavors. You can always count on Pringles for the classics, like Original, Salt & Vinegar, and BBQ, of course, but these are nearly always accompanied by unique limited edition flavors. That means that the brand is always discontinuing options to make room for the new. But there are some flavors that we wish never got the chop, like, say, jalapeño and Cheeze Ums. Find out more about which Pringles of the past we're craving below.