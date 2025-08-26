The Popular Chip Brand That Once Offered The Savory Taste Of Wendy's Baconator

Beyond the incentive of dipping Pringles Baconator chips into an ice-cold Frosty or layering them on top of an actual Baconator sandwich, another motivation for purchasing a can was that it included a real Wendy's Baconator. Once you purchased the chips, customers could find a coupon code in the can for a complimentary Baconator or one of its spinoffs, such as the Son of Baconator or Breakfast Baconator. However, it had to be purchased through the Wendy's app (here are some other facts you didn't know about Wendy's Baconator). Reviews for the chips were mixed, with one former customer on Reddit saying the chips had "mostly a smoky bacon flavor," but another Redditor said the taste was so bad that they "threatened [their] crew with these chips as punishment."

The Baconator chips weren't Pringles' only collaboration with Wendy's, as the following year the two announced another chip modeled after Wendy's' Spicy Chicken Sandwich. It was also available for a limited time in grocery stores and similarly included a coupon code for a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich. We also can't forget about Pringles' extra spicy collaboration with Hot Ones, which released three limited-time chips to the public. Earlier this year, Pringles unveiled perhaps its most specific chip flavors ever, the Beer Can Chicken Pringles and the Grilled Beer Brat chips, which were a unique joint effort with Miller Lite. Technically, the possibilities for Pringles-related crossovers are endless.