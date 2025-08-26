The Popular Chip Brand That Once Offered The Savory Taste Of Wendy's Baconator
Wouldn't it be nice if you could have the luxury of tasting your favorite fast food sandwiches just by walking over to your pantry? You could grab a cheeseburger from Whataburger off the top shelf or a smokehouse BBQ bacon sandwich from Chick-fil-A from the back corner without that extra trip to the drive-thru. For a while, this was a reality thanks to a collaboration between Wendy's and popular chip brand Pringles (though Pringles don't really count as potato chips).
In 2020, Pringles worked with Wendy's to release the Pringles Baconator chips, which were modeled after an actual Wendy's Baconator. Though just a regular chip dusted with a reddish-brown color, the brands promised that one bite would conjure the flavors of Wendy's "fresh, never frozen" beef, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, and savory ketchup. The dark colored cans featured an image of Wendy's' well-known Baconator in all of its beefy, bacon-y glory, just in case you forgot what kind of experience you were signing up for. These chips were available for a limited time at grocery stores around the United States and were eventually released for a similar limited-time run at stores in Canada the following year.
Wendy's and Pringles took casual snacking to the next level
Beyond the incentive of dipping Pringles Baconator chips into an ice-cold Frosty or layering them on top of an actual Baconator sandwich, another motivation for purchasing a can was that it included a real Wendy's Baconator. Once you purchased the chips, customers could find a coupon code in the can for a complimentary Baconator or one of its spinoffs, such as the Son of Baconator or Breakfast Baconator. However, it had to be purchased through the Wendy's app (here are some other facts you didn't know about Wendy's Baconator). Reviews for the chips were mixed, with one former customer on Reddit saying the chips had "mostly a smoky bacon flavor," but another Redditor said the taste was so bad that they "threatened [their] crew with these chips as punishment."
The Baconator chips weren't Pringles' only collaboration with Wendy's, as the following year the two announced another chip modeled after Wendy's' Spicy Chicken Sandwich. It was also available for a limited time in grocery stores and similarly included a coupon code for a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich. We also can't forget about Pringles' extra spicy collaboration with Hot Ones, which released three limited-time chips to the public. Earlier this year, Pringles unveiled perhaps its most specific chip flavors ever, the Beer Can Chicken Pringles and the Grilled Beer Brat chips, which were a unique joint effort with Miller Lite. Technically, the possibilities for Pringles-related crossovers are endless.