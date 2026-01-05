5 Ways To Reuse Plastic Fruit Containers In The Kitchen

Newsflash: You don't have to sacrifice your favorite glass Tupperware when giving away leftovers. The next time you host a dinner party or holiday gathering, have a couple of plastic fruit containers washed and ready to go, and you won't risk never seeing your favorite Pyrex storage container again. Just like leftover takeout containers, plastic fruit containers are totally worth holding onto for storing leftovers. After all, they're built to store fresh fruit that sometimes travels a long distance to get to its final destination, so they can certainly endure a quick trip across town.

If you decide to store your leftover food in plastic fruit containers, you will want to keep in mind that most have ventilation holes in the bottom, meaning you can't store anything that's soupy, saucy, or liquid-heavy. Anything else is pretty much fair game, but you should use your judgment before loading it up with something that might leak on the way home.

If you plan to keep leftovers for yourself, these fruit containers are made to be in the fridge, so you'll have no trouble there. Plus, since they're transparent, you'll be able to keep track of all the leftovers you have, allowing you to avoid even more potential waste — it's a win-win.