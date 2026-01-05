5 Ways To Reuse Plastic Fruit Containers In The Kitchen
If you're looking for ways to create less waste in your life, look no further than your kitchen. There are so many ways to reduce plastic waste, from buying staple ingredients from bulk bins to opting for glass straws instead of plastic. One of our favorite ways to reduce waste, however, is focusing on reusing plastic packaging instead of simply throwing it in the recycling bin — and empty fruit containers are the best way to start your own zero-waste kitchen journey.
That's right: Those crinkly plastic cartons are so much more than just a single-use receptacle for storing your favorite fruit. Due to their depth, lightweightness, and venting holes, they actually have way more potential than you'd think when it comes to organizing kitchen items, storing leftover food, and even transporting food. Reusing plastic fruit containers will probably save you money in the long run, too, so next time you've got a case or two of berries, throw them aside for a rainy day upcycling project. Your kitchen — and your conscience — will thank you.
Store and give away leftovers
Newsflash: You don't have to sacrifice your favorite glass Tupperware when giving away leftovers. The next time you host a dinner party or holiday gathering, have a couple of plastic fruit containers washed and ready to go, and you won't risk never seeing your favorite Pyrex storage container again. Just like leftover takeout containers, plastic fruit containers are totally worth holding onto for storing leftovers. After all, they're built to store fresh fruit that sometimes travels a long distance to get to its final destination, so they can certainly endure a quick trip across town.
If you decide to store your leftover food in plastic fruit containers, you will want to keep in mind that most have ventilation holes in the bottom, meaning you can't store anything that's soupy, saucy, or liquid-heavy. Anything else is pretty much fair game, but you should use your judgment before loading it up with something that might leak on the way home.
If you plan to keep leftovers for yourself, these fruit containers are made to be in the fridge, so you'll have no trouble there. Plus, since they're transparent, you'll be able to keep track of all the leftovers you have, allowing you to avoid even more potential waste — it's a win-win.
Road trip snacking made easy
Keeping your car organized is the key to a good road trip, and the snack bag is no exception. We're all guilty of throwing bags of half-opened chips and nuts into a reusable bag and calling it a day, but if you have a little bit of extra time, creating mini boxes for snacking with those plastic fruit containers can help keep your car organized to a T. This idea is especially useful if you have young children: Each child can have their own little road trip snack box that's sure to keep them full and entertained for hours on end. Even better? Get them involved and let them create their own box before hitting the road.
Beyond road trips, plastic fruit containers are also an excellent receptacle for packing a lunch, especially if you don't have a reusable lunchbox. The bigger containers, like the ones made for strawberries and grapes, are deep and sturdy, so they can fit a good amount of snacks, and you can worry less about your food getting squished at the bottom of your backpack.
Start a kitchen herb garden
Going to the store for little plastic packs of herbs is, you guessed it, pretty wasteful. Instead of figuring out ways to use those even-smaller and more awkwardly shaped pieces of plastic, just skip buying them to begin with and start growing your own herbs. With some extra plastic fruit containers, starting your very own indoor herb garden couldn't be easier. The shape of plastic fruit containers makes them an inevitable choice for starting seedlings. Since they already come with ventilation holes, there's no need to poke holes in the bottom to ensure proper drainage.
Strawberry containers are the best choice for growing herbs due to their size; since they're so big, you could even grow multiple different herbs in the same container. All you need is a little bit of potting soil and some seeds, and you're good to go. Just make sure to water your herbs in a sink or with a plate underneath, since the ventilation holes can cause major leakage all over your counter. If your herb garden is successful, you'll need to transplant them to a bigger pot eventually, but never fear: You don't need to throw away your plastic fruit container. Just start a new garden (perhaps a cozy indoor tea garden) or give one to a friend!
Serving dishes for snacks and hors d'oeuvres
Ina Garten isn't the only one who can serve fancy hors d'oeuvres before her dinner party. You can too — and you can do it zero-waste by serving them in leftover plastic fruit containers. For this hack, clean your containers and cut the tops off to save space and make your spread look clean instead of cluttered. Once you do that, fill them up with your favorite chips, nuts, pretzels, or even cheese and crackers, if you use the shallower fruit containers. Who knew leftover fruit containers could be the perfect vessel for a mini charcuterie board?
If you're planning a party on the bigger side, this can also be a great way to portion food and space it out throughout your home, instead of having all the snacks in the kitchen, which can cause a bit of congestion — especially if you're cooking. And if you have guests with dietary restrictions or allergies, keeping your snacks separate and labeled can save you from worrying about cross-contamination.
Keep your kitchen drawers extra organized
One of our favorite ways to reuse plastic fruit containers requires a quick cutting job. Simply cut off the lids of a couple of leftover containers, and you've got yourself a new set of kitchen drawer organizers. Maybe you have a junk drawer in desperate need of organization, spices all over the place, or a bunch of miscellaneous kitchen objects, like cookie cutters and rubber bands. Whatever it is that needs attention in your kitchen, plastic fruit containers are your new best friend.
You might think that organizing your drawers with plastic fruit containers isn't the most classy, but since they're clear, you'd be surprised at how sleek and organized it will make your drawers will look. Plus, you won't need to spend a single extra penny on heavy-duty plastic ones, making this hack a total genius tip for organizing cooking utensils and kitchen supplies.