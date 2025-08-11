12 Ways To Reduce Plastic Waste In Your Kitchen

Bypassing plastic when you're stocking up on produce is relatively easy, but it's not always so simple when it comes to other basic staples and dry goods, like rice, beans, and pasta. If you shop at a conventional grocery store, most of these items come packaged in at least some plastic, if not a whole lot of it. But if you know where to shop, you might be able to reduce your plastic consumption at this level as well. Anne-Marie Bonneau explained that buying in bulk is one way that she can ensure she's bringing less plastic into her kitchen in the first place.

"Depending on where you live, you may be able to buy some things in bulk," she explained. So, pasta, nuts, or rice, things like that. And you can bring your own reusable bag or container for that and fill it up." That way, you can use the same containers for these items time and time again, instead of having to buy pasta or nuts that are packaged in plastic every time you go to the store.

However, not everyone has access to a store that has bulk bins available."If you don't have access to bulk bins, another thing you can do if it makes sense is to buy large bags of food, if you will eat it all," explained Bonneau. "So, instead of buying ten small bags of rice over time, maybe you can buy one giant bag of rice, and then, overall, that's less plastic to throw away."